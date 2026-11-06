California man busted in $113K fuel theft scheme — with secret gas station hidden inside his truck

Investigators discovered fuel tanks and large fuel bladders concealed inside the truck.

Last month, detectives were notified of a data breach that resulted in the fraudulent use of an Oxnard company’s credit cards. Authorities said detectives confirmed that $113,000 had been fraudulently charged to the company’s accounts, with massive fuel purchases made throughout the county.

After contacting local gas stations, authorities started identifying possible suspects. Detectives also determined the suspects had to be using modified vehicles to store the unusually large quantities of fuel due to the large amount of gas being purchased. A modified utility truck used to store and conceal fuel tanks and bladders is shown in connection with a $113,000 fuel theft scheme in California.

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“On November 4, 2026, Headquarters Detectives received information that the suspects were again using stolen credit card information at gas stations in the Newbury Park area,” the sheriff’s office said. Authorities said by the time detectives arrived, Gabrielian had allegedly stolen approximately $900 worth of fuel and fled the location.

With the use of Automated License Plate Readers, they were able to track the suspect to another gas station, where he allegedly bought $800 worth of fuel, the sheriff’s office said. As part of the investigation, the suspects vehicle was examined and authorities said what appeared to be an ordinary utility work truck turned out to have a hidden gas station inside.

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As part of the investigation, the suspect’s vehicle was examined and authorities said what appeared to be an ordinary utility work truck turned out to have fuel tanks hidden inside.

“Upon closer inspection, detectives discovered additional fuel tanks and large fuel bladders concealed inside the truck,” the sheriff’s office said. “The vehicle was also equipped with a pump system, including a handle and meter, allowing fuel to be transferred and measured. The truck was seized as evidence. ” During the arrest, authorities said they also discovered inside Gabrielian’s truck multiple blank credit cards, each with a Post-it attached containing expiration dates and PIN numbers.

Google MapsAuthorities said the investigation is ongoing as they suspect additional suspects may be involved. A modified utility truck used to store and conceal fuel tanks and bladders is shown in connection with a $113,000 fuel theft scheme in California. As part of the investigation, the suspects vehicle was examined and authorities said what appeared to be an ordinary utility work truck turned out to have a hidden gas station inside.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing as they suspect additional suspects may be involved.