A California man was arrested after allegedly making social media threats against ICE agents and advocating for armed attacks on government facilities.

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Leonard Michael Fierro, 37, of Hacienda Heights, is facing one count of interstate threats. Fierro used social media to threaten violence against ICE agents, advocate armed attacks on government facilities and encourage others to participate in a violent revolution against the U.S. government, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

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"Threats of violence against federal law enforcement officers is not protected speech. They are serious criminal acts that endanger public safety and undermine the rule of law," U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement. "We will aggressively prosecute those who seek to intimidate, harm, or incite violence against the men and women who enforce our nation's laws," he continued. Last month, the FBI became aware of threatening posts allegedly made by Fierro on Instagram.

In multiple posts and stories, Fierro allegedly called for an armed uprising against the U.S. government, advocated for violence against federal agents and encouraged others to join him in conducting In one post, he allegedly asked followers to meet outside ICE facilities, the White House and other government buildings to"take up arms" and"overthrow" the government. Fierro also allegedly called for an armed mob to storm the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, break migrant detainees free and violently overthrow the government.

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Investigators also discovered that Fierro owned a firearm and had purchased approximately 700 rounds of 9mm ammunition in October and early November. Leonard Michael Fierro allegedly called for an armed mob to storm the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, break migrant detainees free and violently overthrow the government. He also made extensive online searches about tactical equipment, ballistic protection, surveillance countermeasures, bolt cutters, GPS tracking devices, government facilities and the Adelanto ICE detention facility, according to investigators.employees.

Investigators also said he had what appeared to be a planning checklist with references to tactical gear, ammunition, GPS trackers, a rental vehicle, communication equipment and other items allegedly associated with his plot. On Nov. 5, FBI agents searched Fierro, his vehicle and his residence under judicially authorized search warrants, recovering a gun, 19 loaded magazines, more than 400 additional rounds of ammunition, tactical body armor, ballistic plates, GPS tracking devices, bolt cutters, digital devices and other equipment.

Authorities later reviewed data stored on Fierro’s devices and found several videos allegedly recorded by him in late October and early November in which he discussed initiating a violent revolution, targeting ICE agents and encouraged others to conduct armed attacks against government facilities and officials. FBI ARRESTS PROTESTER WHO THREATENED TO KILL ICE OFFICER'S FAMILY AT NJ DETENTION CENTER PROTEST, BLANCHE SAYSInvestigators also recovered what appeared to be a farewell video that included Fierro talking about his anticipated death, leaving instructions for family members and saying that he expected to be found"riddled with bullet holes.

" Notes with Spanish-language phrases that appeared to have been made to communicate with migrant detainees during a planned attempt to free people held at an ICE detention facility were also found by investigators.