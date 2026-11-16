California loses international students at twice the U.S. rate

California lost its lead to New York as international student enrollment fell faster than the national rate. Trump’s visa restrictions and proposed international student fees have added uncertainty as colleges report further declines this fall.

The Tommy Trojan statue stands against a backdrop of the Bovard Administration Building on the USC campus on Oct. 14, 2025. California has lost its spot as the top destination for international students, falling behind New York as its numbers dropped more than twice as fast as the nation overall.

A dip in graduate students nationwide drove the overall decline. An early look at this fall’s data suggests the decline is continuing, with colleges citing visa hurdles and travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration. Fewer students from abroad are coming to U.S. colleges, and California is seeing a sharper decline than most parts of the nation — ending the state’s decades-long hold as the top destination for international students, according to data released Sunday.

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California’s population of international students for the last school year fell 5.8% to 131,276, more than twice the national rate of decline, according to theannual report. The total is below the state’s pandemic-era count, when borders closed and classes moved to Zoom, and is the lowest in more than a decade. New York edged past the state with 133,715 international students.

Texas’ international student population also rose 1.9% to 98,902, making it the third most popular destination, behind New York and California. The gain follows years of growth driven by students from India, who accounted for the majority of the growth in Texas since 2021. Many have since graduated and are working through Optional Practical Training, a temporary-job program the report counts as part of the student experience.

In California, where Chinese students are the largest group, their numbers have fallen over the same period, though growth in Indian students kept the state’s overall share of international students rising until last year. Nationally, the number of international students last year fell 2.7% to 1,146,163. It was the largest drop since the 2020-21 school year — during the height of pandemic closures.

“Over the last five years, international graduate numbers first soared following the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly at the master’s level, for three years, and have since eased,” said Mirka Martel, head of research, evaluation and learning at the Institute of International Education. The report offers early evidence about whether President Trump’s aggressive enforcement of immigration rules, combined with his mandates on education policy and scientific research, would drive away international students.

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The lower numbers suggest they have, but not to the degree some predicted. Since Trump returned to office in 2025, his administration has required student visa applicants to make their social media public fora Colombian student, who was detained by immigration agents last month at San Francisco International Airport while traveling to Oregon. The Department of Homeland Security said she had overstayed her visa. Her lawyer said she had a pending asylum case and a valid work permit.

She was released this month after a federal judge ruled her arrest unconstitutional. The uncertainty goes beyond those facing arrest or deportation. NAFSA — an association of international educators — reported last year that colleges were getting more questions from students worried about U.S. immigration actions and that some foreign students were choosing other countries because of U.S. immigration policies. A 14.1% rise in students on Optional Practical Training, or OPT, kept the total drop smaller last year.

The program lets graduates remain in the U.S. to gain work experience in their fields for one year, or up to three years in science, technology, engineering and math fields. The institute counts those in the program because the work is “an essential component of an international student’s academic experience,” Martel said.

“The growth in OPT over the past four years is attributed to the post-pandemic rebound in international graduate student numbers,” she said. “As a result, we are going to be sitting on larger OPT numbers as these students cycle their way through the OPT pipeline. ” Not counting those working within this special category, international enrollment fell to 810,378, the lowest since the 2021-22 school year.

The annual report covers the prior academic year, so it does not show the effects of recent developments. Actions this year include an attempt to capA college official has to recommend students before they can apply for federal work authorization. As part of this process, colleges would need to submit the payments but could ask for reimbursement from students or employers. Students now pay about $500 to apply.

California was among 23 states that, along with Washington, D.C. , formally registered opposition to the fee increase. A separate survey by the same organization of a smaller group of colleges provides a more up-to-date preview of what is happening this fall. This second survey, of more than 800 colleges, released alongside the annual report, found international enrollment down 9% this fall.

New students and graduate students each fell 15%. The takeaway is that last year’s decrease is continuing a trend.

“In the fall snapshot, we asked U.S. colleges and universities what would happen if there were changes in OPT, and we had 95% of institutions tell us that international students would likely look to another country if OPT was not available,” Martel said. Across the entire United States, India remained the top source of international students, with China next.

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Martel said a 34% decline in Indian graduate students drove the decrease in students from India, while a 27% rise in Indian graduates staying to work through OPT offset much of the drop. That pattern could explain the growth in Texas. Indian students made up 41% of its international students, up from 28% in 2021. The report does not break down OPT by state.

But the state’s campuses have reported losses. The University of North Texas, the state’s top attraction for international students, saw their enrollment drop from 7,403 to 4,732 in fall 2025, according to university data. Chinese students make up 36% of California’s international students, compared with 22% nationally. Their numbers across the U.S. have fallen six years in a row, according to the institute’s annual reports.

California’s most popular campuses remained largely steady in international enrollment, as did large universities nationwide. USC had 17,856 international students, nearly unchanged year over year, and was fifth in the nation for its international student population. Stanford grew about 2%, to 5,824. UC Berkeley’s enrollment of these students fell less than 1%, to 11,917.

Trump administration policies affect and influence graduate students and undergraduates alike, as well as the admission decisions of universities, but a sharp decline in graduate students drove the overall drop, the report found. Citing federal research funding uncertainty, more than 50 major research universities admitted 15% fewer doctoral students for this fall, according to the Assn. of American Universities.

Colleges with declines this fall most often blamed the visa process, cited by 88%, and travel restrictions, cited by 70%, according to the institute. Others blamed costs and competition from other countries.

“What we find over time is that there isn’t any one singular factor that is usually leading to changes,” Martel said.covered 19 countries. Students from those countries declined 7.4% last school year, close to three times the national rate. In January, the administration expanded the list to 39 countries.

For most countries on the list, the restrictions block new student visas and entry to the U.S. for students who were outside the U.S. without a visa when the ban took effect, with limited exceptions.where he covers the University of California and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent.

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