Governor-elect Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Rob Bonta paid their respects to late labor leader Dolores Huerta at her memorial in Bakersfield.

California leaders, including Governor-elect Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Rob Bonta, joined hundreds of others in paying respects to late labor leader Dolores Huerta at her memorial in Bakersfield on Friday.

"There was never a movement resistance that did not include Dolores Huerta," Becerra said. "There was never a moment when a family in need of tenderness or fight did not have Dolores Huerta. So, I say to you today, Dolores Huerta has brough us all together in community.

Also read Dolores Huerta, honrada durante una ceremonia conmemorativa en Bakersfield

" Aztec drums echoed through the streets of Bakersfield on Friday morning, greeting those arriving for Huerta's memorial. "She was a person who could identify any population and give them voice," said Olivia Robledo, who worked alongside Huerta. The service was held inside Dignity Health Arena. Huerta's family, closely followed by Bonta, carried and placed her casket front and center before taking the stage.

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"My mother's spirit will continue to live on through each and every one of you who continue to fight for justice," one of Huerta's daughters said. One by one, spiritual leaders and speakers from the major organizations Huerta had a hand in rallying, such as the United Farm Workers, amplified the crowd with every word.

"She was a moral compass, and when it was time to make a tough decision, she was someone I would confer with," Bonta said. Pittsburgh nurses rally in support of UPMC Magee nurses push for contractWoodland Hills School District won't let go of leader after student pushback