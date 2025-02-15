California Lawmaker Proposes Changes to Sanctuary State Law

California state Senator Brian Jones plans to introduce legislation that would significantly revise the state's 'sanctuary state' law, SB 54. This proposed overhaul aims to ensure that violent offenders are not protected from federal immigration authorities. Jones argues that current law, which limits local and state law enforcement agencies' involvement in immigration enforcement, needs to be strengthened to address public safety concerns. He plans to unveil his proposal on February 21st at a news conference in San Diego County, where he will be joined by various local officials and public safety advocates. The proposed changes come in response to recent actions taken by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, who voted to restrict the use of county resources for federal immigration enforcement.

Migrants walk into Mexico after being deported from the U.S. at El Chaparral pedestrian border bridge in Tijuana, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Brian Jones, state Senate minority leader, will unveil a proposed overhaul of California's ' sanctuary state ' law next week at the San Diego County Administration Building. According to Jones' office, the legislation will ensure violent offenders are not shielded from federal immigration authorities. Jones will announce the legislation during a 10 a.m.

Feb. 21 news conference on Feb. 21 at the Administration Building, 1600 Pacific Highway. Scheduled to join him are Joel Anderson, San Diego County supervisor; the San Diego County Deputy Sheriffs' Association; Vista Mayor John Franklin; Ed Musgrove, San Marcos City Council member; El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells; San Diego public safety advocates; and Chad Bianco, Riverside County sheriff. Jones' proposal is a response to state Senate Bill 54, passed in 2017, which limits local and state law enforcement agencies' involvement in immigration enforcement. According to Jones' office, SB 54 offers exceptions allowing (but not requiring) local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE for people convicted of serious or violent crimes, including those on the Sex and Arson Registry, convicted felons with 'serious or violent' charges, or convicted felons punishable by imprisonment in state prison. Jones' office said that his bill will prevent local jurisdictions from passing sanctuary city measures stronger than current law — as seen with the San Diego County Board of Supervisors — and will require law enforcement to cooperate with (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for violent offenders and specific crimes. Last December, the county Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to restrict the use of county resources for federal immigration enforcement. Former board Chairwoman Nora Vargas said the policy 'is designed to ensure local resources are focused on addressing the county's most urgent needs, while protecting families and promoting community trust.' 'Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, and our county will not be a tool for policies that hurt our residents,' said Vargas, who made the proposal, last year and resigned from her seat in January. Jones said the county policy 'makes it easier for undocumented immigrants charged with violent crimes, gang activity or weapons offenses to return to San Diego County streets. 'This ordinance not only undermines public safety but also increases the county's misalignment with federal law,' he added.





