California lawmaker aims to protect reparations payments to Blacks from taxation

California Assemblymember Tina McKinnor introduced a bill to exempt future reparations payments from state income taxes. The measure now heads to the state Senate for review.

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"For generations, descendants of formerly enslaved people have been denied both justice and economic opportunity," Assemblymember Tina McKinnor, a Democrat representing Inglewood district, said in, introduced by McKinnor, would protect future reparations payments or benefits from the state’s personal income taxes, assuming that federal, state or local reparations programs are approved. CHAOS ERUPTS AT NY REPARATIONS HEARING AS ‘FOUNDATIONAL’ BLACK AMERICANS CLASH WITH LEFT-LEANING GROUPS A California lawmaker is trying to make sure reparations payments to Black residents do not get taxed if the effort becomes a reality.

Per the bill, the measure would apply for"taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2027, and before January 1, 2032, gross income shall not include any reparations benefit or payment received by a taxpayer during the taxable year.

" The bill also states that a"reparations benefit or payment means any monetary payment, grant, trust distribution, debt forgiveness, or other financial compensation…" The measure was sent to the California Senate for further review. If passed by the Senate, it would be considered by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"California is actively preparing for the implementation of reparations programs," McKinnor said. "We must ensure that recipients receive the full benefit of these efforts. "for reparations on the federal level through a bill that would set up a commission to"study and distribute land reparations" for the descendants of slaves in the U.S. CHICAGO MAYOR JOHNSON HOPES TO ENLIST POPE IN REPARATIONS FIGHT AFTER HE APOLOGIZED FOR 'SCOURGE OF SLAVERY' Progressive Rep.

Shri Thanedar, D-Mich, in March revived the effort for reparations on the federal level through a bill that would set up a commission to"study and distribute land reparations" for the descendants of slaves in the U.S.Thanedar, who led an impeachment suit against President Donald Trump and other Trump administration officials, is an original cosponsor of a similar reparations bill introduced by former"Squad" progressive Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

, which was not advanced in the GOP-controlled House in 2023.are developing measures to issue reparations in some form, whether that be direct cash payments or any compensation that seeks to rectify historical injustices and discrimination.in the U.S. among many states and municipalities to establish a reparations commission to study history and issue recommendations on how to compensate Black Americans for slavery. The future of reparations in California appears to be precarious as well, after Newsom rejected several bills to avoid legal issues and none of his potential California Gov.

Gavin Newsom rejected several bills to avoid legal issues and none of his potential successors appear to champion reparations in the gubernatorial race.reportedly said that advancing "You can’t legislate yourself out of 400 years of inequality and injustice. You have to do an entire body of laws to change the systems that have been disparately affecting Black folks for decades," Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University's Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and received the University of Pennsylvania's





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