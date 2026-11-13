California Law Proposal Demands Streaming Viewership Data Transparency

Becerra introduces legislation forcing streamers to disclose viewership numbers, aiming to empower Hollywood creatives and improve industry bargaining power.

California State Treasurer Xavier Becerra has introduced a legislative proposal titled the California Content Performance Disclosure Requirement. This bill seeks to mandate that streaming platforms and film studios provide meaningful performance data to the creative community. Becerra pledged to enforce this transparency during his campaign, targeting an industry sector known for withholding critical viewership metrics from creators.

Mechanism for Data Disclosure and Transparency

The proposed law functions as a regulatory tool designed to crack open the secrecy surrounding streaming statistics. Currently, studios and streamers are not required to share detailed audience numbers with the writers, directors, and producers who create their content. The legislation aims to force these entities to release data that reflects how audiences interact with specific titles. This disclosure would apply to movies and television shows distributed across various digital platforms.

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By legally requiring the release of performance metrics, the bill intends to remove the ambiguity that currently plagues the entertainment sector. Creators often make decisions about future projects based on incomplete information or sudden executive reversals. The new framework would establish a standard for data sharing, ensuring that creative professionals have access to the same insights that drive corporate strategy.

Stakeholder Positions and Industry Mistrust

Many showrunners and screenwriters have expressed frustration over the lack of visibility into their shows performance. A notable example involves a series that was renewed and then cancelled within months without the creative team receiving adequate context. Co-showrunner Andrew Guest stated that the writers room was prepared to begin production based on internal decisions, only for Disney and Marvel to later reverse their stance. This sudden shift left the creative team in the dark regarding the strategic reasoning behind the cancellation.

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Writer Mark Goffman, known for work on The Irrational and The Umbrella Academy, highlighted the ongoing information gap. He noted that creatives rarely receive any performance data from streamers, and when they do, it often arrives too late to influence production decisions. This opacity has fueled a deep mistrust between talent and corporate executives. The 2023 Hollywood strikes were partly driven by outrage over this lack of insight, which affected backend payments for creators.

Adoption of Third-Party Analytics Tools

In the absence of mandated disclosure, many professionals are turning to independent data firms for clarity. Mark Goffman and actress Karen David are utilizing data from Samba TV, a San Francisco-based technology company. Samba TV employs artificial intelligence to track viewing behavior through technology embedded in smart televisions and cable set-top boxes. This method provides a third-party verification of audience engagement that platforms often withhold.

Karen David, who holds credits on We Were Liars and Tracker, is using these insights as she transitions into a producing role. She is applying Samba TV data to her first television pitch to compare creative strategy with actual audience metrics. David emphasized that the goal is to fill the gaps between creative notes and commercial reality. This approach allows producers to make more informed pitches that align with proven audience preferences.

Real-World Impact and Future Consequences

The implementation of such a law would significantly alter collective bargaining negotiations for creative guilds. Access to precise viewership data would empower unions to argue for better compensation structures based on tangible success metrics. Currently, the streaming model prioritizes upfront fees over backend residuals, a shift that reduced creator earnings for mega-hit shows. Data transparency could help recalibrate these financial agreements to reflect true audience demand.

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Streaming platforms have occasionally shared data, but these efforts remain limited and inconsistent. Netflix began publishing top ten lists in 2021 and plans to reduce its biannual data releases to a single annual report by 2027. Apple remains the most opaque major player, never disclosing its subscriber count. Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Amazon also provide minimal insight. The proposed California law would compel these entities to change their practices, potentially improving outcomes for the entire creative ecosystem.