California Law Keeps Candidate Names Off Voter Rolls, Causing Confusion for Some

A new state law in California, AB 1392, keeps the names of federal, state and local candidates off voter rolls to protect their confidentiality. This has caused confusion for some candidates who showed up to vote in person in the current primary election, only to find that they had to vote by mail or through a provisional ballot.

A new state law, AB 1392, keeps the names of federal, state and local candidates off voter rolls to protect their confidentiality. Several candidates who showed up to vote in person in the current primary election were surprised to learn that they had to vote by mail or through a provisional ballot.

Their names were on the ballot, but several candidates in Tuesday's primary election were surprised to learn that they couldn't vote - even for themselves - at polling places in person this week. A new state law keeps the names and contact information of political candidates confidential - and thus off the voter rolls that can be seen by election workers - unless the candidates opt out of the confidentiality provision, said Michael Sanchez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County registrar-recorder/county clerk.

This apparently came as a surprise to Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia, City Council candidate Maria Lou Calanche and Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, all of whom showed up at polling places only to find that their names weren't listed, according to the candidates or their representatives. The law was authored by state Assemblymember LaShae Sharp-Collins (D-San Diego), passed after two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot in their homes. Minnesota state Rep.

Melissa Hortman and her husband were among the victims in the June 2025 attacks, prompting legislators all over the country to reexamine privacy laws for elected officials and political figures at large. Sanchez said the measure keeps the names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of political candidates and elected officials off the voter rolls by default. Candidates are able to opt out of the confidentiality, he said, but if they don't, they are unable to vote in person.

Candidates were given information on the law, which was enacted in January, when they registered for the race, he said.





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California Law Candidate Names Voter Rolls Confidentiality Primary Election

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