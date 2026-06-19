California Labor Union Scales Back Billionaire Tax Proposal, but Governor Remains Unconvinced

A California labor union has offered to reduce its proposed one-time tax on billionaires from 5% to 2% in an attempt to gain Governor Gavin Newsom's support. The union's initial proposal faced criticism from Newsom and others, who argued it could harm working Californians and defund essential services. The updated proposal aims to generate $100 billion in revenue, mainly for healthcare, but the governor's office maintains that the measure still has 'fundamental flaws.'

A California labor union , Service Employees International Union Healthcare Workers West, has significantly scaled back its proposal to temporarily increase taxes on billionaires in response to criticism from Governor Gavin Newsom and other opponents.

The union initially proposed a one-time, 5% tax on individuals whose net worth exceeds $1 billion, but on Thursday, they offered to reduce this to a 2% levy. This updated proposal aims to generate $100 billion in revenue, primarily to counter federal cuts to healthcare for low-income people, with some funds also going to food assistance and education programs.

However, Newsom's spokesperson, Tara Gallegos, stated that scaling back the proposal does not address its 'fundamental flaws that harm working Californians.

' She argued that the tax could defund essential services such as schools, clinics, and public safety. The union's offer comes a day after their proposal qualified for the November ballot, with Secretary of State Shirley Weber confirming that petitioners collected over 875,000 signatures. The proposal has sparked divisions among Democrats and major labor unions, with prominent progressives like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders supporting it, while Silicon Valley tech moguls and influential Sacramento groups oppose it.

Critics argue that the original measure could decrease state revenue over time by driving ultra-wealthy individuals out of the state, taking their income tax contributions with them. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office estimates that while the 5% tax could generate tens of billions of dollars initially, income tax revenues could subsequently decline by hundreds of millions annually.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers have passed budget bills this week that aim to raise revenue through other means, such as extending a tax on healthcare providers, without including the billionaire's tax





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