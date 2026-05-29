California labor boss calls arrest of woman who accused her husband of sex assault 'karma'

A powerful California labor boss publicly roasted a woman on Instagram, saying her DUI arrest was “karma” after accusing the laborista’s husband of sexual assault and harassment.

The powerful California labor boss and former Democratic lawmaker jumped back into a scandal that ended her husband Nathan Fletcher’s political career, taking to Instagram on Wednesday to torch the woman who accused him of sexual assault and harassment after learning she is now facing a pending DUI case.

“Shocking. 😳 actually not shocking at all,” wrote Gonzalez, who is president of the California Federation of Labor Unions. Figueroa, a former Metropolitan Transit System employee, sued Fletcher in 2023 for sexual harassment, sexual assault and retaliation — allegations that preceded the once-rising San Diego Democrat’s resignation from the county Board of Supervisors. The criminal case involves two misdemeanor DUI charges tied to a Sept. 13, 2025, incident, ABC 10News reported.

Court records reviewed by the station show Figueroa was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08%.the case is being dropped, but a spokesperson for the San Diego City Attorney’s Office told the station the case has not been dismissed and remains set for trial in July. Fletcher, a Marine veteran and former Republican-turned-Democrat, served on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and chaired the board of the Metropolitan Transit System, the regional transit agency where Figueroa worked.

Also a former state assemblyman, he was running for state Senate when he abruptly suspended his campaign and announced he was seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse. Days later, Figueroa filed her lawsuit accusing Fletcher of sexual harassment, sexual assault and retaliation. Fletcher resigned from the county board soon after.

She accused Figueroa of falsely accusing Fletcher of assault after he “wouldn’t give in to her sexual advances,” trying to ruin his career after she was fired, exploiting relationships with San Diego political reporters and coordinating with Fletcher’s political opponents. Gonzalez also accused Figueroa of lying in court filings, committing perjury in depositions and destroying evidence before her lawsuit against Fletcher was dismissed.

“My husband will never fully get his reputation back for the defamation she caused,” Gonzalez wrote. “But, the media should figure out how to acknowledge that they were taken for a ride. The damage she has done to real victims is immeasurable. ”Figueroa’s lawsuit was dismissed last year after a judge found she had deleted or failed to turn over evidence to Fletcher’s defense team.

ABC 10News reported that court documents showed Figueroa had sent Fletcher messages including “missing your lips,” called him “little daddy” in Spanish and sent him an audio message she later asked him to delete. An outside investigation commissioned by MTS found agency officials did not know about a personal relationship between Fletcher and Figueroa before she was fired and concluded Fletcher had no role in her termination, ABC 10News reported.

The report did not determine whether the relationship was consensual or whether harassment or assault occurred.

“Lorena Gonzalez is again using her official accounts to spread lies about me, now falsely accusing me of theft,” Figueroa told SanDiegoVille in a statement. Voice of San Diego reported in September 2025 that Figueroa sought a civil harassment restraining order against Gonzalez, accusing her of “sadistic and malicious harassment” and claiming Gonzalez had an “obsessive fixation” aimed at disrupting her life.

A judge denied Figueroa’s request for a temporary restraining order and set a hearing, according to Voice of San Diego. Figueroa sought to prevent Gonzalez from contacting her, referencing her online and force her to remove — but not delete — earlier public posts about her. Gonzalez pushed back at the time, accusing Figueroa of pursuing her husband and lying about both of them.

“This woman aggressively sought out my husband for years, bragged about wanting to wreck our marriage so she could have him, lied about him and me in a series of now discredited lawsuits with the specific stated intention to ruin his career and reputation, cause me harm and bankrupt our family,” Gonzalez said in a statement reported by Voice of San Diego. She added that Figueroa “continues to try to manipulate the media in a pattern of harassment that will be dismissed as false and improper like everything else she has done.

”Nathan Fletcher’s political career imploded in 2023 after his interactions with Figueroa became public.





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