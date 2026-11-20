California Attorney General Rob Bonta launches a probe into Nvidia regarding Jensen Huang's ties to alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang and potential securities violations.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta officially launched an investigation into Nvidia on Thursday, citing concerns over former CEO Jensen Huang's personal relationship with a woman US officials suspect is a Chinese intelligence asset. The probe aims to determine if the company violated state securities law s by failing to disclose the risks associated with this connection to investors and the public.

Scope Of The Corporate Probe

Rob Bonta detailed in a social media post that his office will examine whether advanced AI chips manufactured by Nvidia reached China in violation of federal export regulations. The investigation will specifically assess if the company misled stakeholders about the potential for espionage or unauthorized technology transfer through its business dealings with individuals linked to the suspect.

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The attorney general emphasized that corporate securities laws prohibit companies from hiding material risks from their shareholders. Bonta stated that while the situation is complex and transnational, Nvidia has a clear legal obligation to maintain transparency regarding threats that could impact its valuation or operational integrity.

Executive Sales And Insider Trading Claims

The state inquiry follows a federal lawsuit filed by shareholder Flor Angela Vanegas in the Northern District of California on November 11. The complaint alleges that senior executives at Nvidia engaged in insider trading and corporate misconduct, netting approximately $2 billion by selling stock based on material non-public information.

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Mark Stevens, a billionaire venture capitalist and long-serving Nvidia director, is accused of selling nearly $1.5 billion in shares before news of Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang became public. Colette Kress, the interim CEO, faces accusations of unjust enrichment after selling $63 million in stock prior to a scandal that reportedly wiped $190 billion off Nvidia's market value.

Jensen Huang And Alice Huang Connection

Jensen Huang, 63, admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive decades his junior. US intelligence agencies reportedly identified Alice Huang as a potential asset of the Chinese Communist Party, although officials have not reached a final conclusion on her specific status as a spy.

The lawsuit traces the alleged cover-up back to October 9, 2025, when media outlets first questioned Nvidia's ties to Megaspeed. Reports indicated that Alice Huang had socialized with Jensen Huang at customer events, leading to public scrutiny over whether the company concealed these interactions to protect its business interests.

Political Influence And Legal Strategy

Rob Bonta expressed concern that President Donald Trump's relationship with Jensen Huang might lead the federal administration to overlook potential violations by the chipmaker. This perception of political pressure prompted Bonta to serve a subpoena to Nvidia, ensuring the state maintains oversight regardless of federal decisions.

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Bonta indicated that the current subpoena is only the initial phase of the investigation. The office will evaluate the information provided by Nvidia executives to determine if additional subpoenas are necessary to fully investigate compliance with California law and export controls.