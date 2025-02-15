California Insurance Commissioner Rejects State Farm's 22% Rate Hike Request

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has rejected State Farm's request for a 22% emergency rate hike for homeowner policies, citing a lack of justification. Lara, committed to transparency, has scheduled a meeting with State Farm and stakeholders to address concerns about the company's financial stability and the need for such a significant increase.

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara rejected State Farm 's request for a 22% emergency rate hike for homeowner policies, citing the insurer's failure to adequately explain the necessity of such a significant increase. In a letter to State Farm , Lara highlighted the requirement under Proposition 103 for insurers to demonstrate the justification for rate hikes, a burden he claimed the company had not met.

Lara emphasized his commitment to full transparency throughout the rate-making process, involving both insurance companies and stakeholders like Consumer Watchdog, the intervenor in this case. Lara scheduled a meeting for February 26th in Oakland, bringing together representatives from the Insurance Department, Consumer Watchdog, and State Farm to address critical questions regarding the company's financial stability, the rationale behind the proposed rate increase, its potential impact on consumers, and the transparency of its decision-making process. State Farm had previously argued that the company faced mounting claims and payouts exceeding $1 billion due to wildfires, anticipating even greater financial losses in the future. They requested immediate approval for interim rate increases commencing May 1st, proposing a 22% hike for homeowners, 15% for renters, and a substantial 38% increase for rental properties.This move comes amidst a backdrop of State Farm's ongoing struggles in the California insurance market. Earlier actions included halting the issuance of new policies in the state and non-renewing thousands of existing policies, although the company recently announced it would offer renewals to homeowners affected by wildfires. State Farm's President/CEO Dan Krause expressed concerns about the company's financial position, stating that the high concentration of risk in fire-prone areas would result in losses far exceeding their pre-event surplus. Lara, however, stressed that under Proposition 103, insurers must prove that rate increases are both necessary and reasonable. Despite previous approved rate changes, he raised questions about State Farm's financial stability considering its decisions to cease new policy writing and non-renew thousands of existing policies. Consumer Watchdog echoed these concerns, urging for a public hearing process to scrutinize State Farm's request, alleging the rate hike aimed to protect the insurer's Wall Street credit rating rather than address legitimate financial needs





