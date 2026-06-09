California Insurance Commissioner Race: Two Democrats Competing Amid Climate Change Risks

Two Democrats, Jane Kim and Ben Allen, will compete in November to regulate the insurance market in California. They will succeed Ricardo Lara, the former Democratic lawmaker who has served two terms as insurance commissioner.

Two Democrats will compete in November to regulate the insurance market amid increasing climate change risks, the aftermath of the 2025 Los Angeles fires. For the first time since California insurance commissioner became an elected position, two Democrats will vie for the job in November.

The top two vote-getters in the June primary were former San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Jane Kim and state Sen. Ben Allen, who received about 27% and 20% of the vote, respectively. One of them will succeed Ricardo Lara, the former Democratic lawmaker who has served two terms as insurance commissioner. Lara has presided over the Insurance Department in the past eight years, during which the state saw its deadliest and most devastating fires.

Kim or Allen will be taking on complicated, enormous challenges that have implications for local communities, people's ability to buy homes and start businesses, and the state's economy. In the past few years, insurance companies stopped writing new policies or renewing old ones, especially in high-risk areas, citing increasing wildfire risk from climate change and inflation that followed the COVID-19 pandemic. This caused homeowners to turn to the last-resort FAIR Plan, which is mandated by law to provide fire insurance.

The plan, run by an alliance of insurers, has grown to more than 684,000 policies in force as of March, an increase of 152% since September 2022. It has Proposition 103, a law approved by voters in 1988, means that among many other things, the elected commissioner has the power to approve rate increases. It has kept the state's rates from rising too much over the years — Californians' homeowners insurance premiums nationwide — but that could change.

Last year, the commissioner put in place regulations that include new factors insurers can use when setting their premiums, such as catastrophe modeling and reinsurance costs. Some companies have applied for and received approval to raise their rates, so they're starting to write policies again. Keeping insurance available but affordable will be the most pressing issue for either Kim or Allen, whose responsibilities will also include regulating auto, pet and some aspects of health insurance, plus workers' compensation.

Another problem that will need plenty of attention: making sure insurance companies pay their claims in a timely manner that helps communities to rebuild. The L.A. -area fires shed a light on insurer practices that delay and deny claims, as well as underinsurance and the lack of standards for smoke damage, which have held up.

Pending legislation — such as those authored by Allen, whose district was hit by the fires last year — and lawsuits will address some of those issues. Well-organized fire survivors who have been advocating for change have been successful in getting insurers to pay their claims. Well-organized fire survivors who have been advocating for change have been successful in getting insurers to pay their claims.

Well-organized fire survivors who have been advocating for change have been successful in getting insurers to pay their claims. Well-organized fire survivors who have been advocating for change have been successful in getting insurers to pay their claims. Well-organized fire survivors who have been advocating for change have been successful in getting insurers to pay their claims





LAist / 🏆 606. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

California Insurance Climate Change Fire Homeowners Insurance Rate Increases Natural Disaster Insurance Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling Catastrophe Modeling

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Commentary: What the primary chaos says about California DemocratsNot even party officials could rein in the chaos of the Democrats in California's recent primary. What does the chaos mean for Democrats in a true-blue state?

Read more »

GOP Election Guru Warns Key Senate Seats at Risk to ‘Terrific’ DemsKarl Rove is warning that Democrats have put Republicans on notice in two key states.

Read more »

Marvel's 2026 Lineup: Wonder Man, Daredevil Season Two, Punisher Special and Two Major FilmsAn overview of the MCU's prolific 2026 schedule, highlighting the critically acclaimed Wonder Man series, the continuation of Daredevil, a Punisher special, and the upcoming Spider‑Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday films, including a surprise casting of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

Read more »

Far-left progressive linked to Bernie Sanders will fight Democrat to be vital California insurance chiefKim served as California political director for Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential run.

Read more »