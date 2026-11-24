An eccentric California influencer who tragically lost her battle with breast cancer announced her own death on Monday.

An eccentric California influencer who tragically lost her battle with breast cancer announced her own death on Monday.showed the 60-year-old’s last words to the world as she wore a colorful zip-up hoodie with tassels on the side of her head.

“Hey, hey hey! It’s Christie Miller, and if you are seeing this video — it means that I am dead,” she said.

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“Hey, hey hey! It’s Christie Miller, and if you are seeing this video — it means that I am dead,” she said. The influencer, a Long Beach native, then cheerfully added, with a sprinkle of song, “which also means that I am ‘reunited and it feels so good!

'” Miller was celebrating her impending death knowing it would reunite her with her dead husband, whom she was married to for 36 years. Her husband, Mark, died in June 2025.

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“That’s right, I have crossed the veil,” Miller continued after a montage of her with her husband. “I am sitting with my sweetie. ”Miller said she “won” the game of life and that she was “feeling absolute bliss, with no regret. ” Miller, who calls herself the “chief joy officer,” was known for her cheerful demeanor in the face of a 2022 stage 4 HER2-positive breast cancer diagnosis.

“Now Dr. Seuss has a saying that I think is actually wrong. It goes like this, ‘Don’t be sad because it’s over, be happy because it happened,’” she continued in her video.

“So, if you’re missing me, please be sad. It’s normal to be sad. But also be happy that we got to spend time together. Whether it was in-person friends or a chance meeting, or we’ve known each other forever.

”Instagram/iamchristiemiller“Our sweet Christie graduated Earth School peacefully this morning, absolutely surrounded by love,” it reads.

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“Thank you all so much for the outpouring of love! ” Miller posted a video last week suggesting she was close to the end, saying she was eating foods she’d never eat because of her diagnosis.

“It’s the FINAL countdown and I’m eating food I would never eat after the cancer diagnosis in June 2022,” she wrote. “Because the greatest victory isn’t how many days we add to our lives,” she wrote just two weeks before her death. The influencer said earlier this month that she outlived her stage 4 diagnosis by several years and celebrated her courage in the face of death by ringing a bell.

“Because the greatest victory isn’t how many days we add to our lives,” she wrote just two weeks before her death. “It’s how much LIFE we put into the days we’re given. And I’m not finished LIVING yet. ” Miller was a University of Southern California graduate and had about 60,000 followers across Instagram and Facebook. California Post News