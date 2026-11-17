California regulators approved comprehensive hospice licensing rules to combat widespread Medicare fraud in Los Angeles County, targeting clustered facilities and fraudulent billing practices.

California regulators have approved the state's first-ever comprehensive licensing rules for hospice agencies, marking a significant turning point in the battle against systemic Medicare billing fraud. The new regulations, which took effect on June 22 as temporary emergency measures, specifically target the Los Angeles County market, an area federal officials have identified as the national epicenter for hospice fraud. This legislative action aims to restore integrity to an industry that has seen explosive, unsustainable growth driven by criminal exploitation of elderly patients.

Regulatory Overhaul Targets Fraud Patterns

The California Department of Public Health, or CDPH, implemented these strict new standards to address the hallmarks of potential fraud that have plagued the sector for years. The regulations focus on eradicating specific indicators of illegal activity, such as multiple hospices sharing the same physical addresses and managers overseeing an excessive number of agencies. These structural redundancies were uncovered during a state audit that revealed how easily bad actors infiltrated the end-of-life care industry.

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The pattern of exploitation is well documented by state and federal officials. Fraudsters routinely approach older adults in public spaces, via phone calls, or through online phishing tactics to steal their Medicare identification numbers. Once obtained, these criminals often sign victims up for hospice benefits without their knowledge. This fraudulent enrollment frequently results in victims being denied coverage for necessary regular medical care, leaving them vulnerable and unprotected during critical health periods.

Explosive Growth Clusters Facilities in Van Nuys

The scale of the problem is illustrated by the Merabi Medical Plaza in Van Nuys, a location considered a flagship example of licensed hospices clustered within a single building. As of November 2026, the facility is home to 11 licensed hospices, a significant concentration compared to May 2026, when there were 44 registered agencies. This clustering represents a tiny fraction of the county-wide explosion in agency numbers, which surged from 109 in 2010 to 1,841 by 2021.

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This growth far outpaced demographic changes and medical needs. Between 2010 and 2021, the Los Angeles County population over age 65 grew by only 40%, while the number of licensed hospice agencies increased by more than 1,500%. By 2019, the county had 36 hospices per 100,000 people aged 65 and over, which is more than six times the national average. State licensing data show that the total number of hospices peaked at more than 2,000 in 2022 before recent crackdowns began to alter the landscape.

Federal Prosecutions and Financial Impact

The financial toll on taxpayers and the Medicare trust fund has been staggering. Estimates suggest that hospices in Los Angeles County overbilled Medicare by more than $100 million in a single year, with the 2019 figure alone reaching $105 million according to the state auditor's report. Adjusting for regional wage differences, Medicare paid Los Angeles County hospices approximately $19,600 per patient in federal fiscal year 2024, which is 29% more than the roughly $15,200 paid to hospices elsewhere in California.

Federal prosecutors have moved aggressively to dismantle these operations. Since April, they have charged 15 individuals in 10 Los Angeles-area hospice fraud cases, alleging a total of more than $90 million in improper billing. Two defendants have pleaded guilty, and one has agreed to plead guilty under a formal plea agreement. The remaining accused have pleaded not guilty, and none have yet proceeded to trial, with cases involving doctors accused of falsifying paperwork to claim patients had six months or less to live.

Future Safeguards and Industry Outlook

The temporary emergency rules are currently set to expire on January 1, unless state officials vote to make them permanent or renew them. State health officials have already proposed permanent versions of these rules to ensure long-term compliance and oversight. Sheila Clark, president of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association, stated that these regulations are essential for restarting an industry that has been in a state of emergency for years.

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Simultaneously, a state moratorium that has frozen all new hospice licenses since 2022 is scheduled to lift on January 1. Industry advocates emphasize that the new licensing standards will serve as the primary safeguard against a potential new wave of fraudulent operators once the market opens again. By making it significantly harder for billing agencies to masquerade as legitimate hospice providers, California aims to protect vulnerable seniors from exploitation.