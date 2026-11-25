The California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy faces scrutiny over staffing delays and missing leadership ahead of potential $4 billion in Prop 38 bond funds.

The California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy, often abbreviated as CIII, currently operates without a chief executive officer despite being the primary candidate to receive more than $4 billion in funding under California Proposition 38. This leadership vacancy was formally disclosed during a recent meeting of the University of California Board of Regents, highlighting significant operational gaps at the nonprofit organization.

Voters approved Proposition 38 in November with 54% of the vote against 46%. The measure allocates up to $8.4 billion in bonds specifically for immune system research. The legislation mandates that a single research institute meeting strict criteria will receive half of this capital to conduct studies on Alzheimer's, cancer, and heart disease.

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Significant Staffing Deficits Reported

CIII reported having only three employees as of September, a stark contrast to its stated goal of employing more than 50 staff members by the start of the year. A five-year business plan mandated by the organization required hiring 51 employees by 2025. This recruitment drive included six executives, five world-class scientists to lead research labs, and 40 additional personnel such as data scientists and lab technicians.

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The strategic agreement outlined plans to hire roughly 90 more workers between 2025 and 2027. This expansion phase included positions for ten research lab leaders. Despite these ambitious targets, the organization remains substantially below its workforce benchmarks, raising questions about its ability to immediately utilize potential bond funds.

Leadership Search Challenges Identified

Michael Cohen, a University of California Board of Regents member, highlighted these discrepancies during a November meeting. He questioned UCLA Health CEO John C. Mazziotta regarding reports that the institute was well behind the schedule set in its original business plan. Mazziotta confirmed that the organization is still in the process of recruiting teams and has not yet secured a chief executive.

Mazziotta attributed the delay in hiring top leadership to the high salaries required for such positions. He explained that individuals with this level of expertise have numerous other opportunities, which has extended the recruitment timeline beyond initial expectations. This admission underscores the difficulty in attracting top-tier talent for a newly established entity.

Construction Progress vs Hiring Delays

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While personnel hiring lags, the institute has made significant strides in physical infrastructure commitments. The organization has allocated $146 million to build out research space within a new facility owned by UCLA. This project is located in the former Westside Pavilion shopping center in West Los Angeles, where construction is currently underway.

The $146 million investment is funded by $250 million that Gary K. Michelson and other founders contributed to the nonprofit. Michelson, a billionaire and the principal funder of CIII, also authored Proposition 38. His financial involvement represents a substantial portion of the political campaign supporting the ballot measure.

Stakeholder Positions and Financial Implications

The board of directors for CIII includes prominent figures such as Sean Parker, co-founder of Napster and an early Facebook executive, and Michael Milken, a well-known investor. Four top officials from UCLA also serve on the board, reflecting the close affiliation between the university and the research institute. The University of California signed an affiliation agreement with CIII in 2024 to facilitate this partnership.

Taxpayers will be responsible for repaying the bond debt over the next 20 years. The estimated annual cost to taxpayers ranges from $500 million to $600 million. While officials indicate the institute is very likely to qualify for the funds, they clarify that this outcome is not guaranteed. The situation remains under observation as the organization attempts to align its operational capacity with its ambitious financial prospects.