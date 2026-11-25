The California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy faces scrutiny for staffing delays despite being the sole recipient of Prop 38's $4 billion bond allocation for medical research.

The California immunology research institute designated to receive over $4 billion in state funding under Proposition 38 currently lacks a chief executive and has fallen significantly short of its initial hiring targets. The California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy, known as CIII, had only three employees as of September, a stark contrast to the more than 50 staff members it promised to employ by the start of the year. This information was disclosed during a recent University of California Board of Regents meeting, highlighting administrative struggles within an organization poised to lead major medical advancements.

Proposition 38 Bond Structure and Funding

Voters approved Proposition 38 by a margin of 54 percent to 46 percent this month, authorizing up to $8.4 billion in bonds dedicated specifically to immune system research. The legislation emphasizes finding treatments for Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and heart disease, with half of the total funds allocated to a single, unnamed research institute that meets highly specific criteria. Taxpayers are responsible for repaying this bond, with estimated payments ranging from $500 million to $600 million annually over the next 20 years.

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Stakeholders Behind the Research Initiative

The California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy stands as the only entity in California that currently satisfies the criteria established by the ballot measure. Billionaire Gary K. Michelson, the principal funder of the institute and the author of Proposition 38, serves as its largest donor to the political campaign. The institute's board includes prominent figures such as Napster co-founder Sean Parker and Michael Milken, an investor previously sentenced to prison, alongside four top officials from UCLA.

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Staffing Shortfalls and Business Plan Delays

The institute's five-year business plan originally called for hiring 51 employees by 2025, including six executives, five world-class scientists to lead research labs, and 40 other staff members like data scientists and lab technicians. A subsequent agreement planned for approximately 90 additional hires between 2025 and 2027, including ten research lab leaders. However, UCLA Health CEO John C. Mazziotta informed Regents that the institute is still recruiting teams and has not yet secured a chief executive, citing the high salaries required for such top-tier candidates as a complicating factor.

UCLA Integration and Future Construction

The University of California signed an affiliation agreement with the institute in 2024, facilitating its integration into the broader academic health system. The California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy is set to become one of the main tenants of a new research park located in the former Westside Pavilion shopping center in West Los Angeles. Construction on this facility began in August 2024, signaling continued confidence in the project's viability despite the reported administrative and hiring delays.