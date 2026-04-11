California Voters Approve $11.25B Housing Bond and $25B Private Lending Program

California voters passed Proposition 1, an $11.25 billion affordable housing bond, and Proposition 37, a $25 billion privately financed down payment loan program, according to the Associated Press.

California voters have decisively approved two major housing bond measures on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, authorizing the state to issue $11.25 billion in general obligation bonds under Proposition 1. This record-breaking funding package aims to address the state's severe housing deficit by constructing up to 40,000 new multifamily rental units. The approval also includes Proposition 37, which establishes a first-of-its-kind revenue bond program allowing the state to borrow up to $25 billion from private investors.

The passage of these measures marks a significant shift in California's approach to its ongoing affordability crisis, which experts estimate requires building 312,500 units annually to meet current housing goals. Proposition 1 directs nearly two-thirds of its funds toward apartment buildings dedicated to cash-strapped Californians, including those facing homelessness. Additional allocations include $1.25 billion specifically for veteran housing and $1.1 billion to help low and moderate-income households purchase homes.

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Proposition 37 represents a distinct strategy aimed at middle-income earners who cannot quite afford homeownership but do not qualify for traditional assistance. Backed by the California Association of Realtors and former Democratic Assembly Speaker Bob Hertzberg, this measure allows the state to lend money to qualifying homebuyers to cover the bulk of their down payments. Hertzberg described the initiative as war bonds against a war on the middle class, noting he has contacted foundations and labor unions to purchase these bonds at below-market interest rates.

Critics have raised open questions about how the untested Prop 37 program will be administered and whether privately financed loans will remain affordable for those who need them most. David Garcia, deputy director of policy at UC Berkeley's Terner Center for Housing Innovation, noted that while many details remain unclear, the blow-out margin of victory speaks to the deep desire for homeownership among Californians. Most analysts agree that the private lending component should not come at the expense of state taxpayers.

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The influx of taxpayer dollars from Proposition 1 may put additional pressure on state lawmakers to reduce the cost of development, which often exceeds $1 million per unit in coastal cities. Garcia emphasized the need to control construction costs so that voter funds go further. This urgency follows the depletion of funds from a previous major bond passed in 2018 and a recent redesign of the state's carbon emission market that eliminated another source of housing money.

Despite the historic size of these investments, economists warn that bond money alone cannot solve the housing crisis by shortening approval times or reducing land acquisition costs. Joel Berner, a senior economist at Realtor.com, stated that the funding is only one piece of the puzzle needed to stabilize the market. Higher mortgage rates have already squeezed homebuyers and builders for four years, making assembly of financing layers increasingly difficult.

The financial obligations for the state are substantial, with repayment costs estimated between $500 million and $600 million annually for approximately 25 years. California currently repays about $80 billion in existing bonds from the General Fund, and the Constitution requires voter approval for most new debt. The successful passage of these measures reflects a broad consensus on the necessity of public intervention in the housing sector.