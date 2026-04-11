Angela Gonzales-Torres unseats Rep. Jimmy Gomez in California's 34th Congressional District

Democratic socialist Angela Gonzales-Torres defeated Rep. Jimmy Gomez in California's 34th Congressional District, claiming 58.7% of the vote to Gomez's 41.3% with 73% of ballots counted, according to the Associated Press.

Democratic socialist Angela Gonzales-Torres has unseated Rep. Jimmy Gomez in California's 34th Congressional District, ending the Democrat's nearly decade-long hold on the seat as he faces a House ethics investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

The first-time candidate claimed 58.7% of the vote to Gomez's 41.3%, with 73% of ballots counted, according to the Associated Press. Earlier figures from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk had shown Gonzales-Torres leading 59% to 41%. The all-Democratic race in one of the state's bluest districts was reshaped this year by the allegations against Gomez.

Also read Election results: California’s 34th congressional district, Jimmy Gomez vs. Angela Gonzales-Torres

The House ethics committee announced Aug. 17 it was reviewing allegations that Gomez may have engaged in sexual misconduct in violation of the Code of Official Conduct or any other applicable standard of conduct, including engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer. CNN first revealed the probe in June and later reported that investigators had uncovered additional allegations.

The inquiry followed a report that Gomez was seen in 2023 kissing a younger congressional aide who did not work for him. The New York Post reported in April that Gomez, D-Eagle Rock, was spotted surreptitiously kissing a much younger congressional aide in the summer of 2023. The Los Angeles Times noted the incident reportedly occurred at a party hosted by then-Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Dublin.

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Swalwell suspended his campaign for governor and resigned from Congress in April after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Gomez had been a co-chair of Swalwell's campaign. Gomez, who is married with one child and chairs the Congressional Dads Caucus, has acknowledged personal mistakes outside his marriage that hurt his family, but has maintained that any relationship was consensual and that he broke no House rules.

He told CNN on Aug. 17 that he made personal mistakes outside my marriage but said his actions were consensual in nature and haven't violated the law or House ethics rules. He has said he will cooperate with the committee. In April, he stepped down as chair of Rep. Eric Swalwell's gubernatorial campaign, saying Swalwell should leave the race so there can be full accountability amid allegations against him.

Gonzales-Torres Campaign and Background

Gonzales-Torres told the Los Angeles Times in a statement Aug. 17, At a time when working families are struggling the most, we need to get creeps out of office. We need representatives who will actually focus on fighting for policies like Medicare for All -- not people like Rep. Jimmy Gomez and Donald Trump, who are mired in scandal and investigation. Gonzales-Torres has also pointed to Gomez's own words about Swalwell as a contrast.

The 31-year-old said she challenged Gomez in the district stretching from Koreatown to East Los Angeles and north to Eagle Rock because as a community we really could see that the federal government and Congress in particular would be weaponized against us as immigrant families, as working class individuals, as women. Her other reasons for running included seeking to make LA more affordable for everyone by taxing billionaires, getting big money out of politics, putting people over endless wars and to be the fighter for the change we deserve.

Gonzales-Torres also supports bold investment in climate response and resilience to protect communities and build a sustainable future. She describes herself as a Chicana anthropologist, advocate for justice, lifelong Angeleno who's currently working two jobs and running a full-time campaign for Congress. Her two jobs are being an academic counselor with Pasadena City College's Community Overcoming Recidivism through Education programs, helping former inmates, and program director for a permanent affordable intergenerational housing project in Altadena.

According to a biography on her campaign website, Gonzales-Torres was born and raised in Highland Park, the daughter of a deportee raised by a single mother on programs like SNAP and Medicaid. Gonzales-Torres was president of the Highland Park Neighborhood Council, worked in the Los Angeles mayor's office, and served as a regional representative on Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee. She is a former president of the Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council.

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She was backed by DSA-LA and Justice Democrats and pledged to refuse corporate and super PAC money. She ran on finishing the lead cleanup from the shuttered Exide battery plant, universal legal representation in immigration court and a $25 minimum wage. Israel became one of the sharpest dividing lines, as Gonzales-Torres has said she ran in part out of frustration over Gomez's refusal to support the Block the Bombs Act, which would restrict US weapons transfers.

Jimmy Gomez Political Career

Gomez billed himself as A fighter for working families. He has touted his efforts fighting President Donald Trump on immigration, healthcare and healthcare affordability, affordability broadly, and protecting democracy. Gomez was elected to the seat in a 2017 special election, succeeding Xavier Becerra, who had been appointed as California's attorney general after Kamala Harris had been elected to the Senate.

A former labor organizer and member of the state Assembly, Gomez won the seat in a 2017 special election to replace Xavier Becerra, who left to become state attorney general. He is the founder and chair of the Congressional Dads Caucus and Congressional Renters Caucus. A member of the Ways and Means Committee, he positioned himself as a progressive, co-sponsoring the College for All Act and speaking out against Trump administration immigration enforcement. He was endorsed by Sen.

Adam Schiff. Gomez was a member of the Assembly from 2012-17, authoring legislation to address public health, environmental justice, water conservation, access to education, civic engagement, campaign finance disclosure, LGBTQ+ rights and affordable housing. Gomez received a bachelor's degree in political science from UCLA and a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University. Gomez finished first in the six-candidate June primary with about 46% of the vote.

Primary Results and District Details

Gonzales-Torres took 30.7%, and Republican Calvin Lee placed third with about 13.7%. Gomez topped the primary field of four Democrats, one Republican and one no party preference candidate with 46% of the vote. Gonzales-Torres was second with 30.7%. The campaign and elections website Ballotpedia designated the race as among what would be 50 battleground races on Aug. 28.

The district, home to about 755,000 people, includes Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Glassell Park. Roughly 65% of its residents are Latino.