New California regulations target Medicare billing fraud in Los Angeles County hospices, addressing a systemic crisis that cost taxpayers over $100 million annually.

California regulators have implemented comprehensive licensing rules to combat rampant billing fraud within the state's hospice industry, with Los Angeles County identified as the primary epicenter of this financial misconduct. These emergency measures, approved in June 2026, aim to stabilize an end-of-life care sector that has been destabilized by hundreds of bad actors exploiting regulatory loopholes over the last decade.

Regulatory Framework Targets Fraud Indicators

California Department of Public Health officials approved temporary standards applying to all 1,961 licensed hospice agencies statewide, including 1,132 located in Los Angeles County. These regulations directly address significant indicators of fraud uncovered by a recent state audit, such as multiple hospices sharing the same physical addresses and managers overseeing an excessive number of agencies simultaneously.

Also read LA County Hospice Fraud Costs Taxpayers Hundreds of Millions

The audit also highlighted unusual operational patterns, including patients remaining in care for significantly longer periods than medically necessary and high rates of discharges occurring before patient death. These metrics served as primary triggers for the state's intervention to restore integrity to the billing process.

Explosive Growth of LA County Hospices

The number of licensed hospice agencies in Los Angeles County has surged dramatically, far outpacing demographic changes and genuine medical demand. Data from the state audit reveals that while the county population aged 65 and older grew by 40 percent between 2010 and 2021, the number of licensed hospice agencies increased by more than 1,500 percent.

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In 2010, Los Angeles County had 109 agencies, a figure that climbed to 1,841 by 2021 and peaked at over 2,000 in 2022. By November 2026, locations like the Merabi Medical Plaza in Van Nuys housed 11 licensed hospices, a sharp decline from the 44 licensed entities present there in May 2026, reflecting the industry's volatility.

Financial Impact and Systemic Exploitation

Federal and state officials estimate that hospices in Los Angeles County overbilled Medicare by more than $100 million in a single year, with some reports citing $105 million in losses specifically in 2019. The county had 36 hospices per 100,000 residents aged 65 and over, a density more than six times the national average.

Fraudsters often approach older adults in public spaces, via phone, or through online phishing tactics to steal Medicare ID numbers. They then sign victims up for hospice benefits without their knowledge, effectively denying them coverage for regular medical care while inflating billing claims.

Industry Response and Future Safeguards

Sheila Clark, president of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association, emphasized that these regulations are essential to restarting an industry that has been in a state of emergency for years. She noted that the new standards will make it significantly harder for fraudulent billing agencies to masquerade as legitimate hospice providers.

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These temporary regulations are scheduled to expire on January 1, unless state lawmakers vote to make them permanent or renew them. The lifting of the expiration coincides with the end of a state moratorium that has frozen all new hospice licenses since 2022, allowing new entities to re-enter the market under stricter oversight.

Ongoing Audit Findings and Administrative Red Flags

A review of current licensing data revealed that many red flags for potential fraud remain prevalent in the region. The audit identified 119 active Los Angeles County hospices that list an administrator whose name also appears on a revoked hospice license, indicating persistent ties to previously discredited operations.

Despite the crackdown, an overall glut of hospice agencies persists, with dozens of licenses still clustered at the same addresses or within the same neighborhoods. State health officials have proposed permanent versions of the rules to ensure these safeguards remain in place as the moratorium on new licenses concludes.