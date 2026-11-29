Gavin Newsom faces harsh criticism as California homelessness rises 20.3 percent despite $40 billion in spending. Xavier Becerra succeeds him with voters blaming the crisis on failed policies.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is facing intense scrutiny as he prepares to leave office, with federal data revealing that the state's homelessness crisis has worsened significantly despite decades of investment and billions in funding. According to the most recent statistics published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of homeless individuals in California rose by 20.3 percent between 2019 and 2025. This surge occurred under the watch of Governor Newsom, who had previously vowed to solve the problem through an aggressive battle plan and extensive financial commitment.

The financial scale of the state's response has been massive, with California allocating $40 billion specifically to combat homelessness alongside millions more in federal dollars and various affordable housing initiatives. Despite these substantial resources and the addition of tens of thousands of shelter beds alongside supportive services like counseling and food assistance, statistical analysis indicates that the efforts have largely failed to reverse the trend. The crisis intensified rapidly after Newsom took office in 2019, characterized by overflowing emergency shelters, proliferating encampments, and rising drug overdoses among those suffering from chronic health conditions.

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Federal Data Reveals Escalating Crisis

The core details of the escalation are starkly outlined in federal records that show nearly 182,000 people are currently homeless in California, a figure representing approximately one-quarter of the entire nation's homeless population. A disturbing subset of this population includes nearly 65 percent of homeless individuals who lack any form of shelter, forcing them to roam streets or establish encampments in major urban centers like Los Angeles. The situation has become so severe that visual documentation from Monday, November 2, 2026, shows individuals sleeping in hammocks in public spaces, highlighting the visible nature of the ongoing emergency.

While the state's leadership emphasizes the creation of housing units, critics point out that the total number of unhoused residents continues to climb despite the infrastructure being built. The Department of Housing and Urban Development data does not suggest a stabilizing trend, but rather a continued deterioration that has persisted throughout the governor's eight-year tenure. This persistent growth in homelessness stands in contrast to the initial promises made by state officials who argued that targeted spending would eventually lead to a sustainable solution for the vulnerable population.

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Political Blame and Competing Narratives

The political fallout from the data has been immediate, with Governor Newsom becoming a primary target for Republican critics in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., especially as he is considered a potential candidate for the 2028 presidential election. Democrats typically attribute the crisis to a severe shortage of affordable housing, a narrative that has been challenged sharply by opponents who argue that the root cause is different. Spencer Pratt, a candidate who ran for Los Angeles mayor, has famously argued that the affordable housing excuse is a dodge for the real issue, stating that most unhoused individuals are addicted to fentanyl and meth and are choosing to live on the streets rather than accept available shelter.

Jeff Olivet, who led the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness during the Biden administration, offered a contrasting perspective to NPR, suggesting that Governor Newsom has enacted policies that successfully house people but are undermined by the continuous influx of new homelessness. Olivet argued that the fundamental problem is a lack of sufficient places for new individuals to go, rather than a failure of the existing housing stock. However, this view is disputed by lawmakers who allege that a lack of oversight has allowed fraudsters to steal millions in public funds and that nonprofit directors are generating five-figure incomes while the crisis worsens.

Public Perception and Voter Sentiment

Public opinion in California reflects deep dissatisfaction with the state's handling of the issue, with 72 percent of registered voters telling Politico that Governor Newsom has not handled the homelessness issue well over the past eight years. Additionally, nearly 70 percent of voters indicated that they did not believe he had done a good job on the broader issue of housing. This widespread discontent was mirrored in the 2026 November election, where California voters replaced Governor Newsom with another progressive Democrat, Xavier Becerra, signaling a desire for change in leadership despite the incoming governor sharing similar political alignments.

The situation in Los Angeles has drawn particular criticism for its leniency toward drug users, with the city providing clean syringes, paraphernalia, and designated places to shoot up, alongside drug test strips for fentanyl contamination. Critics argue that these measures encourage addiction rather than facilitating treatment, while the California Health Care Foundation has highlighted the complexity of the issue. Despite requests, Governor Newsom declined to provide an interview to KFF Health News, which partnered with NPR on the report, leaving the final assessment of his tenure without his direct commentary.

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Comparative State Performance and Future Outlook

When compared to other states, California's performance is part of a broader national trend, though it is not the worst. States with Democratic control such as Arizona, New York, Oregon, and Washington showed even larger increases in homelessness for the same period, while Republican-led states like Texas experienced only small increases and Florida recorded a slight decline. However, the specific data for California remains a focal point of political debate as the state transitions to a new governor.

The legacy of Governor Newsom's homelessness initiatives will likely be defined by this disconnect between massive financial investment and rising statistical outcomes. As Xavier Becerra assumes office, the state faces the challenge of addressing a quarter of the nation's homeless population with a deeply polarized public. The incoming administration must navigate the complex interplay of housing shortages, substance abuse issues, and federal funding oversight to determine if different strategies can yield different results in the coming years.