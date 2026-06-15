California home insurance projected to rise 16%, the largest jump in U.S.

That’s the biggest jump in the country, four times the national average of 4%.

reflect what private insurers charge to cover properties across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. For Californians, that means an estimated 16% jump in premiums for 2026.

That’s the biggest jump in the country, four times the 4% hike a typical American faces. Years of rising property damage are largely behind this, with the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires as the latest example. After California, Nebraska is seeing a 13% increase, followed by New Mexico at 11% and Georgia at 10%.

Meanwhile, policies are actually getting cheaper in Hawaii and Massachusetts and Maine . Even after the 2026 increase, California property insurance remains a relative bargain compared with the rest of the country. Lower California rates are one reason why many property owners have trouble finding coverage. State insurance regulation has made it difficult for insurers to raise their rates, even as their costs and risks surge.

Owners who cannot obtain insurance coverage most often use the state’s FAIR Plan. Those premiums are expected to rise by 29% next year. Please note that Insurify projects the average annual premium in California for 2026 will be $2,843, ranking 21st-highest among all states. Do you know of many housing-related expenses where you can say California prices are 7% below the national norm?

The most expensive premiums are found in Florida at $8,458 per year, followed by Oklahoma at $5,205, Louisiana at $5,035, Nebraska at $4,560 and Texas at $4,529. These states face high risks from hurricanes, tornadoes or hail. The cheapest insurance is in Vermont at $1,094 annually, followed by Maine at $1,359 and Utah at $1,370. California insurance policies commonly cover $488,000 in repairs, according to Insurify.

This is the second-highest amount among the states and 43% above the national average of $342,000. Only Hawaii is higher at $500,000. The lowest policy coverage is in Oklahoma at $292,000. Stack up what homeowners pay against how much coverage they get, and California’s pricing looks even more reasonable.

This premium-to-coverage ratio indicates that Californians pay 0.6% of the coverage offered. That ranks No. 30 among the states and is one-third below the nation’s 0.9% ratio. The highest ratios are in Florida , Oklahoma , Louisiana and Texas . The lows were in Vermont, Alaska, the District of Columbia, New Hampshire and New Jersey, all at 0.4% or less.

Some property owners take one look at their insurance bill and decide to go without. LendingTree, using Census housing cost data, estimates 11% of California property owners have no homeowner’s insurance policy. West Virginia has the highest share of owners without coverage at 24%, followed by New Mexico at 23% and Louisiana at 21%. The fewest uninsured homes are in Colorado, Oregon and New Hampshire at 10%.

Contemplate the estimated California premium against statewide household income to see that the cost is relatively affordable. This 2.8% insurance-cost burden ranks No. 25 among the states. It’s also one-fifth of the nation’s 3.6%. The highest burden?

Florida at 11%, and Louisiana and Oklahoma at 8%. Lows? Vermont, New Hampshire, Utah and Maine, all 1%. Jonathan Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at





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