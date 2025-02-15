California Highway Patrol Arrests Suspect in Road Rage Incident Involving Pellet Gun

A man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident on Interstate 80 in Emeryville, California. The suspect allegedly brandished a pellet gun resembling an AR-15, leading to charges of brandishing a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) apprehended a man on suspicion of brandishing a weapon during a road rage incident on Interstate 80 in Emeryville last month. The incident unfolded on the westbound lanes of Highway 80 near Powell Street around 3:45 p.m. on January 28th. The victim, who reported the incident, stated that the suspect displayed a firearm in a threatening manner.

Police officials reported that the victim provided a comprehensive description of the involved firearm, the suspect, and the suspect's vehicle. Detectives assigned to the CHP's Major Crimes Unit successfully identified the suspect as a resident of Benicia and secured warrants for his arrest. On Tuesday, officers located the suspect and took him into custody without any resistance. Subsequently, a search of his residence yielded a firearm. Upon further examination, the recovered weapon was determined to be a pellet gun designed to mimic the appearance of an AR-15 style rifle. Although the weapon in question was a pellet gun, the CHP emphasized that brandishing any weapon, whether real or replica, presents a considerable risk to public safety and can lead to severe criminal charges. The suspect, whose name was not disclosed, was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on charges of brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner in the presence of motor vehicle occupants, as well as assault with a deadly weapon





