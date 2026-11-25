Many questioned whether the governor would follow the same advice.

just in time for Thanksgiving, resurrecting the kind of COVID-era messaging that left millions of Americans fed up with government health mandates. The California Department of Public Health’s latest N95 recommendation has triggered a wave of angry reactions, with critics accusing the state of trying to revive pandemic-era control tactics just as families prepare to gather for the holidays.

The department urged Californians to consider wearing N95 respirators in crowded indoor public spaces, particularly around people at higher risk of severe illness.

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“Wearing an N95 mask protects you from respiratory viruses like flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Consider wearing a mask in indoor public places, especially if you are or around people at higher risk for severe illness,” the agency posted. The message comes without a statewide mask mandate, but the familiar government push has clearly struck a nerve among Californians who have little interest in returning to the days of pandemic restrictions.

“That is an absolute blatant lie. N95 masks do NOT prevent the spread of VIRUSES. Viruses are less than a MICRON in size and N95 masks are NOT designed to stop viruses. ” Another took aim at Gov.

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Gavin Newsom, questioning whether the governor would follow the same advice. The dispute comes down to a distinction the state’s messaging risks obscuring. N95 respirators can reduce exposure to airborne particles, but they do not guarantee that someone wearing one will avoid infection or that transmission will stop. Laboratory testing has demonstrated substantial reductions in viral particles under controlled conditions, including roughly 98% in certain source-control tests.

And California’s experience during the pandemic hardly delivered a virus-free existence. COVID infections continued among people wearing masks even while government restrictions were in place. The CDC has taken a less aggressive approach to everyday masking, declining to recommend that healthy people routinely wear masks in ordinary settings. The agency instead advises considering a well-fitting mask in crowded indoor environments, particularly for people who are sick, recently exposed or planning visits with older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

, including New York, Massachusetts and Washington, have generally limited their seasonal messaging to broader respiratory virus precautions, listing voluntary masking alongside vaccinations, handwashing and staying home when sick. N95s are more expensive than standard surgical masks, and old respirators can lose their effectiveness if their elastic straps or nose foam deteriorate and prevent a proper seal.