With 83% of the vote cOunted,the California gubernatorial race remains close, with Tom Steyer's substantial spending drawing attention. Steyer's out-of-pocket expenses total $557 million,driving candidate self-funding to unprecedented levels in the state.

A week after polls closed, California 's gubernatorial race remains unsettled as the state awaits official results. With 83% of the vote counted,the top two candidates have emerged: Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, leads with 27.7%, securing his place in the general election.

Republican Steve Hilton follows closely behind with 25.1%. However, the race for the second runoff spot is tight, with Tom Steyer, another Democrat, in third place with 22.4% of the vote. California's 'jungle primary' system allows the top two candidates, regardless of party, to advance to the November runoff. Steyer's campaign has been costly, with out-of-pocket expenses totaling $557,781,638, including a $213 million investment in his gubernatorial bid.

This has driven candidate self-funding in California to unprecedented levels this election cycle. According to finance records,candidates have collectively invested roughly $250 million of their own money into their campaigns, surpassing the $28 million spent in the 2022 governor's race and setting a new record since California began maintaining digital campaign finance recorDs in 1999. steyer's spending eclipses nearly every self-funded campaign in modern state history, with only Meg Whitman's 2010 governor bid, where she spent $144 million, coming close.

California has a history of wealthy candidates funding thier campaigns, but Steyers investment far surpasses previous efforts. While Steve Poizner contributed $14 million in 2006, Eleni Kounalakis invested over $8 million in 2018, and Yvonne Yiu spent nearly $6 million in 2022, these amounts pale in comparison to Steyer's spending. Even Saikat Chakrabartis $9 million self-funded congressional primary campaign in 2022 was dwarfed by Steyer's gubernatorial bid.

As the race for the governorship continues, the impact of Steyer's substantial financial investment remains to be seen





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California Gubernatorial Race Tom Steyer Self-Funding Campaign Finance

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