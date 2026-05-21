California Gubernatorial Primary on June 2 - Fundraising Frenzy for Candidates as May Polls Show Former HHS Xavier Becerra Gaining Ground

The highly-contested 2022 California gubernatorial primary features candidates such as Xavier Becerra, Katie Porter, Steve Hilton, Katie Porter, and Chad Bianco making their last push to gain votes ahead of the June 2 election. The collapse of Rep. Eric Swalwell's campaign and May polls showing the former HHS is pulling ahead as the leading Democrat. For the Republicans, Steve Hilton has been holding a steady lead and gained support after being endorsed by President Trump. The race is expected to be highly competitive, with the candidates sharing their fundraising strategies and views on key issues in a bid to gain votes and secure the top spot.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With ballots already mailed out, California gubernatorial candidates are making their last push to gain votes in the highly-contested primary on June 2.

The stunning collapse of Rep. Eric Swalwell's California governor campaign up until recently, with May polls showing former Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra pulling ahead. As for the Republicans, Steve Hilton has been holding a steady lead and got a boost in GOP support after getting endorsed by President Donald Trump in early April. Riverside County Sheriff and California gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco sat down with ABC7 Eyewitness News for a 1-on-1 interview.

ABC7 Eyewitness News Political Reporter Monica Madden interviewed Republican California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton one-on-one during a campaign stop in San Jose. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan sat down for an interview with ABC7, saying he remains confident he can gain traction in the California governor's race





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California Gubernatorial Candidates Primary On June Becerra's Campaign

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