California's gubernatorial election is witnessing unprecedented spending by independent expenditure committees, with Tom Steyer being the primary target. Groups outside have invested $79.6 million in the state's gubernatorial election before the June 2 primaries, crushing previous spending records.

California Gubernatorial Election Sees Record-Breaking Spending by Independent Expenditure Committees , With Tom Steyer Being the Primary Target. Groups Outside Have Invested $79.6 Million in the State's Gubernatorial Election Before the June 2 Primaries, Crushing Previous Spending Records.

Tom Steyer, a Billionaire and Environmentalist, Faces Attacks Worth $32.3 Million Against the $212 Million He Has Donated to His Campaign. Xavier Becerra, a Former Biden Cabinet Member, Has Seen an Increase in External Support. Independent Expenditure Committees, Empowered by the Supreme Court's Citizens United Decision, Allow Large Donors to Contribute Unlimited Amounts of Money to Create Messages and Negative Ads, Evading Direct Coordination Limits with Campaigns.

Corporations, Unions, Tech Giants, Native American Tribes, and Other Interest Groups Have Donated a Record $79.6 Million to Independent Committees Aimed at Influencing the Election. Many of the Main Sponsors of These Committees Will Have Important Commercial Interests Before the Next Governor of the State and State Agencies, Hoping to Strengthen a Candidate Aligned with Their Political Priorities or Weaken Those Who Oppose Them.

"It's the First Time I've Seen Independent Expenditures Have This Impact on a Gubernatorial Contest," Said Republican Strategist Martin Wilson, Who Has Worked on All California Gubernatorial Elections Since 1978 and Participated in an External Campaign That Supported San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan's Gubernatorial Bid in 2026. "It's Something Totally Unprecedented.

" California Election Laws Prohibit Independent Expenditure Committees from Communicating or Coordinating with Campaigns, Allowing Candidates to Emphasize That They Have No Control Over the Money Flowing to These External Groups. The Barrier Between Both Has Been Considered for a Long Time a Formality and a Vulnerable Barrier. Most of the External Spending Has Been Directed Against Tom Steyer, a Billionaire Founder of a Hedge Fund Converted to an Environmentalist, and One of the Main Democrats in the Contest.

According to the California Target Book, a Nonpartisan Political Almanac That Tracks Independent Expenditure Committees, Almost $32.3 Million Has Been Donated to Oppose His Candidacy. Among the Main Donors Are PG&E, a Utility Giant, a Chamber of Commerce-Backed Political Action Committee, and the California Association of Realtors' Independent Expenditure Committee, Which Together Represent Legislators and Regulators in the State Capital on Issues Related to Public Services, Businesses, Property Taxes, and Construction.

June 1, 2026, According to the California Secretary of State's Office, Independent Expenditures Supporting Steyer's Gubernatorial Bid Have Been Minimal Compared to the $212 Million, a Record Figure, Donated to His Own Campaign by Monday. Nevertheless, Over $1.4 Million in External Funds Have Been Spent to Support His Candidacy, Mainly by the California Nurses Association, Which Shares His Goal of Creating a Single-Payer Healthcare System.

Committees Linked to Uber, the California Medical Association, DaVita, and the California Dental Association Contributed Almost $7.3 Million to Independent Initiatives Supporting Former Congressman Eric Swalwell (Democrat from Dublin) Before He Dropped Out of the Gubernatorial Contest in April Due to Allegations of Sexual Assault and Misconduct. Several of Those Donors Then Joined Forces Around Xavier Becerra, a Former Biden Cabinet Member, Who Had Difficulty Connecting with California Voters Before Steyer's Attacks Began.

More Than $13 Million Has Been Donated to External Groups Supporting the Former Secretary of Health and Human Services. For a State That Hosts Hollywood, There Are Few Famous Names in the California Gubernatorial Contest. External Financing Has Generated Tensions in the Contest. Steyer Points to Corporations Supporting Becerra, Such as Chevron's $500,000 Donation to a Group That Supports Him, Which Was Reported to State Election Authorities on Thursday





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California Gubernatorial Election Independent Expenditure Committees Tom Steyer Xavier Becerra External Financing

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