California gubernatorial candidates rally behind YIMBY movement to tackle housing crisis

The 2026 California gubernatorial race highlights a bipartisan shift toward pro-development housing policies, as candidates increasingly embrace the YIMBY movement's agenda to address the state's chronic affordability crisis, though public sentiment remains divided on centralized solutions.

California's housing crisis has taken center stage in the gubernatorial race , with candidates from both major parties acknowledging the need for reform. The 'Yes In My Backyard' (YIMBY) movement, which advocates for loosening zoning regulations and streamlining development processes, has gained significant traction among Democratic candidates.

This shift marks a departure from the 2018 election, when many candidates were hesitant to endorse state-mandated pro-development policies. Governor Gavin Newsom, who initially held a more cautious stance, now champions housing reform as a central pillar of his administration. Last year, he signed legislation to curb local opposition and expedite construction, aligning with YIMBY supporters who believe California's unaffordability stems from excessive regulation and community resistance to new developments.

Among the 2026 gubernatorial contenders, US Representative Katie Porter has been a vocal advocate for state-led zoning reforms, proposing legislation to facilitate mid-rise apartment construction in urban neighborhoods. Her stance contrasts with that of Republican candidate Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host, who opposes centralized planning mandates and prefers a decentralized approach.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan supports deregulation, fee caps, and relaxed building codes, while other candidates, like Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, prioritize public funding for affordable housing. The debate underscores a broader ideological shift, with politicians increasingly adopting the YIMBY perspective that the state must intervene to override local opposition and accelerate housing production. Despite the growing political momentum behind YIMBY policies, the movement faces public resistance.

Research by UC Santa Barbara political scientist Clayton Nall indicates that while voters recognize housing affordability as a critical issue, they often prefer localized solutions over broad deregulatory measures. This disconnect was evident outside a recent Oakland debate, where a coalition of tenant advocacy groups rallied for stronger rent control and eviction protections, while rejecting market-driven development models. The tension highlights a complex policy landscape where elite consensus on building more housing collides with grassroots demands for equitable solutions.

As California grapples with its shortage, the political and public discourse continues to evolve, testing the limits of bipartisan agreement on one of the state's most pressing challenges





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