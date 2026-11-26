California Table Grape Commission president Ian LeMay calls for monthly import analysis to protect growers as US fresh grape imports hit 2 billion pounds with Peru shipments up nearly 48 percent.

The California Table Grape Commission is demanding that the incoming US Congress shift its focus from annual trade statistics to monthly import data, warning that current metrics obscure the severe competitive pressure facing domestic growers. Ian LeMay, the commission's president, argues that policymakers must evaluate import competition based on specific months and domestic marketing windows rather than relying on yearly totals that mask seasonal overlaps.

Historic Import Volume Reaches 2 Billion Pounds

Data from the United States Department of Agriculture reveals that total US fresh grape imports exceeded 2 billion pounds for the first time during the May 2024-April 2025 marketing year. This figure represents a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year, marking a significant shift in the American fresh fruit landscape and highlighting the growing scale of international competition in the domestic market.

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LeMay and other industry leaders emphasize that these aggregate numbers fail to capture the specific timing of when foreign grapes enter the market. The core of the complaint is not just the volume of imports, but the fact that shipments are arriving during periods that directly compete with California's harvest seasons, compressing the windows in which domestic growers traditionally held a market advantage.

Peru And Mexico Expand Marketing Windows

Imports from Peru alone rose by 46 percent during the analysis period, with the Foreign Agricultural Service reporting that Peru shipped approximately 794 million pounds of grapes to the United States during its own October 2024-September 2025 marketing year. This surge represents a 48 percent increase and demonstrates how Southern Hemisphere producers are leveraging their counter-seasonal supply logic to serve Northern Hemisphere markets.

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Simultaneously, Mexican shipments have expanded significantly into spring and early summer, further narrowing the periods where California faces limited foreign competition. A University of California study cited by LeMay identifies these expansions as structural changes that compress California's historically profitable early and late marketing windows, directly threatening the revenue streams that sustain local agricultural operations.

Study Warns Of Eroded Grower Profitability

Researchers at the University of California warn that the continued compression of these marketing windows carries serious consequences for grower profitability, capital investment, and future domestic production capacity. The study suggests that as foreign competitors capture a larger share of the US fresh grape market during previously exclusive periods, the economic viability of American vineyards is being steadily eroded by the influx of imported supply.

LeMay points out that agricultural costs do not decrease simply because a grower's selling window shrinks. Vineyards incur fixed costs for land, labor, water, and equipment years before a perishable crop reaches the market, and once harvested, the product must be sold within a short timeframe. When import competition intensifies during these critical weeks, the financial impact on an entire year of operations can be devastating for local growers.

Call For Monthly Analysis And Targeted Remedies

The commission is urging the new administration and Congress to implement a procedural review that requires the USDA and trade agencies to examine import competition by month and domestic marketing window. This new analytical framework would assess overlapping shipments, grower returns, domestic acreage, and the cumulative effects of expanding imports on future domestic production to provide a clearer picture of the market dynamics.

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Following this monthly review, the administration should work with growers to evaluate targeted seasonal measures, negotiated trade arrangements, and appropriate trade remedies where the evidence supports them. LeMay argues that this approach balances the dual goals of keeping food affordable for consumers and preserving the ability of American growers to compete during their own harvest seasons.

The ultimate objective is to protect the viability of domestic growers who have invested heavily in infrastructure through pooled marketing-order funds while addressing the reality of global trade flows. By focusing on specific monthly data, policymakers can make more informed decisions that support both consumer interests and the long-term sustainability of the US fresh grape industry.