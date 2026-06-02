In a contentious California gubernatorial race, Republican Steve Hilton, Democrat Xavier Becerra and billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer have emerged as frontrunners ahead of Election Day, with poLls showing a tight contest for the two runoff spots. Trump's endorsement of Hilton has reshaped the Republican dynamics, while Democratic infighting and a scandal that sank Eric Swalwell's campaign have left the party fractured. Analysts suggest Becerra is poised for first place, but the battle for second remains fierce between Hilton and Steyer.

The California gubernatorial race has entered a critical phase just hours before polls opened Tuesday morning. Republican candidate Steve Hilton urged his supporters to remain vigilant, stating, "We have to act like we are third; we have to fight like we were third.

I tell my supporters, 'Don't let this slip away. Do not grab anything for granted.

' So we're just going full out until the last possible moment to get every vote we can, because you not once know in an election. ' The race, which saw its first candidates launch campaigns two years ago,has been marked by volatility and a delayed influx of major donors.

Former Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, billionaire Tom Steyer,and Hilton have emerged as the top contenders, while other high-profile Democrats such as Senator Alex Padilla and billionaire Rick Caruso chose not to run. the Democratic field became further fragmented after allegations of sexual assault derailed Representative Eric Swalwell's campaign, which had previously gained momentum. this created an opening for Republicans Hilton and Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco to surge in polls, raising alarms within the Democratic Party about the possibility of a split vote that could allow two Republicans to advance to the runoff in a deep-blue state.

Former President Donald Trump's endorsement of Hilton on Truth Social shifted dynamics, with political strategist Garry South noting that the endorsement likely cemented Hilton's position among Republican voters and alleviated Democratic concerns about a dual-GOP runoff. Meanwhile,Becerra gained steady suppOrt across the state, while Steyer, who invested millions of his own money, remained competitive.

Recent polls show a tight three-way contest: McLaughlin & Associates (May 26-28) had Hilton and Steyer tied at 25% with Becerra at 19%, while Emerson (May 27-28) put Becerra in the lead at 28% with Hilton and Steyer each at 23%. Analyst David Menefee-Libey observed that based on polling and early votes,Becerra appears likely to finish first, while Hilton and Steyer battle for second.

Hilton, however, asserted that only he represents shift and can secure a runoff spot, criticizing the top-two primary system for focusing on tactics rather than issues





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California Election Governor's Race Steve Hilton Xavier Becerra Tom Steyer Eric Swalwell Donald Trump Endorsement Top-Two Primary Democratic Split Republican Surge

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