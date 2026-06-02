California Governor's Race: A Close Contest with Potential for 'Blue Shift' and Record Spending

The 2026 California gubernatorial election is shaping up to be a close contest with potential for a 'blue shift' and record spending. The race features six major Democratic candidates, with billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer spending a record $213 million to blanket the state with advertising. The outcome could depend on the return rate of mail-in ballots and the counting of those ballots, which could take several days.

Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and Attorney General of California, speaks as Steve Hilton, political commentator, listens during ‘The Race for California Governor’ gubernatorial debate presented by the Black Action Alliance at The Bayview Opera House in San Francisco, Calif.

, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. In bright blue California, registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans 2-to-1. No Republican has won statewide office since 2006, when Schwarzenegger and former Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, were re-elected.

Nevertheless, there’s elections season, and in the governor’s race are tonight, experts say, which could generate a lot of incorrect punditry, partisan anger and ungrounded conspiracy theories in the days ahead. The reasons are simple: Even though the polls close at 8 p.m., under California law all 23.1 million registered voters in the state received a mail-in ballot. State law also requires that and arrive at county elections offices within seven days after that.

In other words, thousands of valid ballots won’t even have reached election offices tonight. Political consultants who have been tracking the return rate so far have noted that many of the earliest voters were registered Republicans. personality Steve Hilton two months ago. But many Democratic voters have waited until the last minute to vote. That’s due to the fact that there are six major Democratic candidates, and many people wanted to learn more about each one’s positions and polling numbers.

It’s also part of an where some Democratic voters decided to vote for whichever Democrat was leading in the final polls to help consolidate Democratic votes and reduce the risk that both of the top finishers moving to the November general election would be Republicans. Those early Republican votes will be counted first. Republican candidates Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco are likely to be faring well in the first wave of announced results after 8 pm.

But as the later, more Democratic-trending ballots are counted and continue to arrive after Election Day, there could well be a ‘blue shift,’ as Democratic candidates surge past them. Some political pros expect a scenario like this: Hilton and former Democratic state Attorney General Xavier Becerra could be leading Tuesday night, and then Wednesday and in the following few days, billionaire hedge fund manager Tom Steyer, a Democrat, slowly gains and perhaps even passes the second-place candidate.

That could potentially oust Becerra or even set up an all-Democrat Becerra vs Steyer general election contest. Ballots that come in by mail on Election Day and the week after must be opened, their signatures and postmarks verified, and counted. Bottom line: It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer takes part in a rally with members of the California Nurses Association on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Oakland, Calif.

(Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group) Aric Crabb — Bay Area News Group, a San Francisco hedge fund. He has never held public office. Following up an unsuccessful run for president in the Democratic primary in 2020, he’s tried again now in the California governor’s race. Steyer has put his money where his ambitions are, spending a record $213 million to blanket the state with advertising over the past month.

It has helped boost his name recognition and polling numbers. He has won support from many progressive voters who are attracted to his liberal positions, such as embracing a statewide single-payer health care system and supporting higher taxes on billionaires like himself. But California voters have not been kind to very wealthy candidates in the past.

There is a long list of business titans, heirs and other uber-rich hopefuls who were accused of trying to buy elected office and who saw their dreams end in disappointment. Former eBay CEO Meg Whitman spent $144 million of her own money in a run for governor in 2010, only to be trounced by 13 points by Jerry Brown.

Longtime residents remember Al Checchi, the former co-chairman of Northwest Airlines, who dumped $40 million of his own money — then an all-time record — into a campaign for California governor in 1998. But ‘Al Checkbook,’ as he became known, won only 12%, losing badly to Gray Davis in the Democratic primary, despite outspending him by more than 5-to-





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California Governor's Race Democratic Candidates Tom Steyer Record Spending Blue Shift Mail-In Ballots Return Rate Counting Election Results

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