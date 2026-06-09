California Governor Race: Tom Steyer Gains, But It May Not Be Enough

Steyer still is falling short of securing a spot on the November ballot.

Donald Trump Loses It On ‘Meet The Press’ Moderator Kristen Welker, Cuts Interview Off As She Fact Checks Rigged Election Claims Scott Pelley, In First Interview Since ‘60 Minutes’ Firing, Accuses CBS News Brass Of “Subtle Political Bias,” Says They “Don’t Know What They’re Doing”in November’s California gubernatorial election, has made gains in the vote count, but it may not be enough to overtake Republican The latest results after Monday’s vote drop have Hilton with 25% of the vote, and Steyer with 22.3%.

Becerra, who on Friday was projected to move on to the November election, has 27.6%. In the latest counts, Steyer has made gains in areas such as Los Angeles County, where he added 58,642 votes in the latest drop, to Hilton with 26,496. But those gains have been countered by Hilton’s performance outside Democratic strongholds. Nithya Raman Solidifies 22K-Vote Lead Over Spencer Pratt In L.A.

Mayor Race; Karen Bass, Likely To Face Ex-Ally In Runoff, "Looks Forward To Winning"California’s open primary means that the top two finishers go on to the November general election, regardless of party. Becerra, the former secretary of health and human services and state attorney general, was written off as an also-ran in the race until the Democratic front runner, Eric Swalwell, dropped out amid sexual misconduct allegations in April.

Becerra rose in the polls, surpassing Steyer, who has shelled out more than $200 million on his campaign ad, per the AP. Hilton, the former Fox News host, has been running a campaign focused on what he calls the failures of one-party rule in the state, given Democrats control of all statewide offices and the legislature. No Republican has been elected statewide since 2006, the year Arnold Schwarzenegger was reelected as governor.

If he makes the November race, Hilton will face the hurdle of running in a blue state and with the endorsement of Donald Trump, who is deeply unpopular. On Monday, Becerra posted a response to Trump’s claim that the state’s protracted vote count is an example of Democrats cheating. Becerra wrote on X, “California isn’t the problem. Trump’s hatred of our democracy is.

In California, we count every vote. Not just the ones Donald Trump likes. ”‘Jem And The Holograms’ Live-Action Series In Works At Amazon With Kilter & HasbroComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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