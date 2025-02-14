California Governor Newsom Vows to Veto Bill Limiting Cooperation with ICE

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced his intention to veto a bill that would restrict the state's prison system from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The bill, Assembly Bill 15, seeks to limit the state's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's involvement in detaining individuals based on immigration holds or requests from ICE.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has reversed his stance on a bill that would prevent the state's prison system from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. Newsom, who previously supported a more restrictive approach to immigration, stated that he would veto Assembly Bill 15 if it reached his desk.

The bill, sponsored by Los Angeles-area Representative Mike Gipson, aims to limit the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's involvement in detaining individuals based on immigration holds or requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).Current California law requires the corrections department to identify inmates facing deportation, share information with the federal government, and transfer individuals to federal custody. Assembly Bill 15 seeks to alter this by prohibiting the department from complying with ICE requests related to detaining, transferring, or providing information about potentially deportable individuals.Newsom's change in position comes despite the fact that California has long been considered a sanctuary state for undocumented immigrants. In 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown signed State Bill 54, the California Values Act, which prohibited state and local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement efforts. Newsom's office stated that the governor believes current law strikes the right balance between limiting interactions with federal immigration authorities and maintaining community trust in law enforcement.He has also expressed support for initiatives aimed at assisting undocumented immigrants, including the creation of a network of regional 'hubs' to connect them with public services. These initiatives, along with Newsom's veto threat, demonstrate a shift in his approach to immigration, prioritizing the needs and protections of undocumented immigrants within the state.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CALIFORNIA IMMIGRATION GAVIN NEWSOM ICE ASSEMBLY BILL 15 SANCTUARY STATE FEDERAL LAW DEPORTATION UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California Wildfires Fuel Recall Effort Against Governor NewsomAs wildfires continue to rage across California, killing at least 24 people and destroying over 12,000 structures, a recall effort against Governor Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum. Critics accuse Newsom of mismanagement and failure to adequately address the crisis.

Read more »

California Governor Newsom Criticized for Handling of Wildfires and Avian Flu CrisisThe article criticizes California Governor Gavin Newsom's handling of the recent wildfires and the avian flu outbreak. The author argues that Newsom's lack of focus on fire prevention and resource management has contributed to the devastating consequences of the fires, and that his administration has failed to adequately address the threat of the bird flu.

Read more »

Recall Campaign Aims to Remove California Governor Gavin NewsomA new recall campaign targeting California Governor Gavin Newsom has emerged, planning to circulate official petitions soon. The campaign asserts that unofficial online petitions lack legitimacy and emphasizes the urgency of removing Newsom from office.

Read more »

Should California Governor Gavin Newsom Face Recall Over Wildfires?Newsweek contributors weigh in on the debate surrounding a potential recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom in the wake of devastating wildfires.

Read more »

California Governor Newsom Issues Order to Expedite Debris Removal Before Expected RainfallGovernor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on January 20th to accelerate debris removal and mitigate debris flow risks in wildfire-affected areas of California, particularly Los Angeles County, ahead of anticipated rainfall. The order aims to protect communities from potential mudslides, landslides, flash floods, and debris flows by streamlining emergency response work and suspending certain environmental regulations for 90 days.

Read more »

California Governor Newsom Speeds Up Fire Recovery Efforts Ahead of RainGovernor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to expedite debris removal, bolster flood defenses, and stabilize hillsides in areas affected by recent wildfires, particularly the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire, before anticipated rainfall. The order aims to minimize the risk of mudslides, landslides, flash floods, and debris flows in fire-ravaged zones.

Read more »