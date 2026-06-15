California Governor Gavin Newsom Alleges DOJ Investigation is Politically Motivated by Donald Trump

Governor Gavin Newsom claims he and his wife are under a DOJ probe as retaliation for considering a 2028 presidential run, calling it a personal vendetta by former President Trump.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has publicly stated that he and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom , are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, which he alleges is a politically motivated action directed by former President Donald Trump .

In a nearly five-minute video posted to social media, Newsom, a Democrat, framed the probe as part of a personal vendetta and retaliation for his potential candidacy in the 2028 presidential election. He claimed that federal agents have recently interviewed family members, friends, and former employers, demanding records and abusing the grand jury process to scrutinize years of documents.

Newsom emphasized that he has nothing to hide but condemned the targeting of his wife, describing her as a public servant dedicated to supporting women and girls who has done nothing wrong. He directly addressed Trump, saying, Mr President, come after me. I'm not going anywhere, and the country is watching. The governor apologized to his wife in the video, stating, I love you, and I'm sorry he's doing this.

While Newsom did not specify the nature of the investigation, reports indicate there are multiple federal probes involving the governor and his wife. According to a source cited by the Daily Mail and The New York Times, one inquiry is focused on the finances of Jennifer Newsom, who leads several nonprofit organizations in California, including The Representation Project and the California Partners Project. These nonprofits advocate for gender equity and social impact through film.

Ex-employees of her nonprofits have reportedly been questioned by federal agents. The source noted that the investigations, which have been ongoing for over a year, were initiated by California-based federal law enforcement officials rather than Washington officials. The White House declined to comment, referring inquiries to the DOJ. Newsom's announcement underscores the intensifying political tensions between the California governor and the former president, with Newsom casting the DOJ's actions as an abuse of power aimed at silencing opposition.

He asserted that the investigation is not about any specific wrongdoing but a strategic attempt to find a crime because of his political aspirations. The governor's defiant stance highlights his readiness to confront what he describes as lawlessness and corruption in the Trump administration, positioning himself as a victim of political persecution.

This development comes amid a broader context of Trump's history of criticizing California policies and alleged fraud in the state, though no charges have been filed against Newsom or his wife. The situation raises questions about the politicization of the DOJ and the use of federal investigations against political opponents. Newsom's video serves as both a personal appeal and a public relations move to garner sympathy and support, framing the matter as an attack on his family and democratic norms.

As the story unfolds, the lack of clarity about the investigation's specifics leaves room for speculation about its legitimacy and motivations, with Newsom urging transparency and accountability from the former president





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