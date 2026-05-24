California Governor declares state of emergency in Orange County over chemical tank threat

Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Orange County to ensure the safety of its residents amidst rising tensions due to a chemical tank at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove. The tank is feared to either leak or explode, posing a severe threat to the nearby community, potentially triggering a toxic chain reaction.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Orange County over a massive chemical tank at a GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove , which poses the risk of 'spill or explode.

' Over 40,000 residents were evacuated on Saturday due to persistent issues with the 34,000-gallon tank containing volatile methyl methacrylate (MMA). The tank's damaged valve and the fear of a toxic chain reaction led to a dynamic and uncertain situation. Firefighters and emergency personnel are working round-the-clock to resolve the crisis





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

California State Emergency GKN Aerospace Facility Garden Grove California Governor Volatile Chemicals Evacuation Chemical Leak Episode One Blue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Orange County residents asked to evacuate area around Garden Grove toxic tank that could explodeThe tank is full of toxic, flammable chemicals and public safety officials warned it could explode. About 40,000 people are affected by the evacuations.

Read more »

Orange County chemical leak: Evacuations, closures, sheltersA failing tank in Garden Grove holding toxic chemicals has prompted major evacuations. Here's what you need to know.

Read more »

Authority Evacuates Thousands in Orange County due to Toxic Chemical LeakAuthorities declared an immediate evacuation for residents and businesses in Garden Grove, three adjacent cities and surrounding areas after a leak in a 34,000 gallon tank of a toxic chemical, potentially volatile, caused fumes to disperse in the air.

Read more »

Newsom declares state of emergency in Orange County as failing chemical tank nears catastrophic explosionEmergency crews launch overnight mission to neutralize a volatile chemical tank at a Southern California aerospace facility in Garden Grove as Gov. Gavin Newsom declares state of emergency.

Read more »