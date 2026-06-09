California Governor Candidates Clash Over Vote Counting as Primary Results Roll In

Republican Steve Hilton pushes for voter ID laws to speed up California's ballot count while Democrat Xavier Becerra emphasizes accuracy as both campaign post-primary.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2026, the two leading gubernatorial candidates in California, Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton , campaigned separately in Los Angeles County as the state continued its lengthy ballot-counting process following the primary election .

At a bustling food hall in Los Angeles, Becerra, the Democratic candidate and current Attorney General, mingled with voters, thanking them in both English and Spanish for their support. His appearance came as he appeared poised to advance to the November runoff, with the Associated Press having called the race for him.

Meanwhile, at the LA County Registrar's office in Norwalk, Republican candidate Steve Hilton held a press conference with supporters, including a fellow Republican running for lieutenant governor. Though the Associated Press had not yet called the race for him, Hilton expressed confidence that he would join Becerra in the fall's general election.

He argued against the slow vote-counting timeline and proposed voter ID reform as a simple and immediate solution, stating that requiring identification would eliminate the need for extensive signature verification and allow for a quicker, more secure process. Hilton's stance highlighted the partisan divide over election administration, as California currently mails ballots to all registered voters and does not require identification at the polls, relying instead on signature matching.

Becerra, when asked about the prolonged count, acknowledged that while the delay was not ideal, it was more important to ensure every vote was counted accurately. He encouraged voters to submit ballots earlier to help reduce the backlog. The state reported that over 8 million ballots had been counted by noon on Tuesday, with more than 1.4 million still pending.

Both candidates' events were extensively photographed by local news outlets, capturing the ongoing campaign dynamics even after the primary voting had ended





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California Governor Race Xavier Becerra Steve Hilton Voter ID Ballot Counting Primary Election Los Angeles Election Reform

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