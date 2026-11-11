California Governor Accused of Using Illegal Labor to Grow Wine Empire

Report alleges Gov. Gavin Newsom leveraged illegal immigration to profit from his PlumpJack wine stake, citing court documents and industry sources on exploitative labor practices.

The City Journal indicted California Governor Gavin Newsom for building a multimillion‑dollar wine business that allegedly relies on illegal immigrant labor. The report, released on Thursday, names the PlumpJack Collection of Wineries and Oso Vineyard among the properties Newsom bought in 2022, and claims he retains a financial interest in them.

Core Details of the Allegations

The investigative piece cites court filings, labor reports, and interviews with wine‑industry insiders. It states that Newsom's business contracted a vineyard‑management firm said to have a long history of employing undocumented workers. The report further claims that the governor's tax‑funded programs support illegal immigrants, purportedly boosting his wine operations.

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According to the Journal, Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom reported a combined income of at least $11 million between 2019 and 2024, largely derived from their stake in wineries and restaurants. This figure, the article says, comes from the PlumpJack assets that Newsom continues to own.

Industry Perspectives and Contrasting Views

Industry sources in Napa Valley highlight the gravity of the situation. An owner of a vineyard‑management company, speaking anonymously, estimated that roughly 80 percent of vineyard workers in California are undocumented. The same source claimed that the firm hired by Newsom was fully aware of the workers' immigration status.

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Another unnamed source echoed the 80‑percent figure, suggesting a widespread use of illegal labor in the state's wine sector. The report notes that employees without Green Cards or valid driver's licenses are often reluctant to work in vineyards, reinforcing the need for covert hiring practices.

Political Repercussions and Next Steps

The allegations come as Newsom eyes a potential presidential campaign, raising questions about how his alleged reliance on illegal labor could affect his national image. Critics argue that the governor's use of taxpayer money to provide legal services for immigrants conflicts with federal immigration policies, potentially undermining his stance on border security.

Supporters of Newsom deny the accusations, pointing to his long‑term support for immigrant communities and his record of economic development in California. The governor's office has yet to issue an official response to the City Journal findings.

Questions linger about the extent of illegal labor use in the wine industry and whether any regulatory or legal actions will follow. The report warns that the current situation could prompt state or federal investigations into the labor practices of wine farms linked to political figures.