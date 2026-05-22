California Gov. Gavin Newsom Warns Against Chevron Due to High Gas Prices

California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians to avoid Chevron during holiday weekend as the company posted signs blaming the government for high gas prices. He advised them to purchase generic gas.

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom called upon California ns to skip Chevron this holiday weekend, after the company began posting signs blaming his government for high gas prices .

The governor issued his call in a post on X, advising Californians to purchase 'unbranded' gas. The average gas price in California reached $6.14 per gallon on Thursday, about $1.58 higher than the national average, according to the American Automobile Association. The state taxes consumers about 70 cents per gallon of gas.

Newsom, who often touts the state's status as a global climate leader, has passed policies in recent years aimed at cracking down on oil company profits and reducing gas prices. He signed a law in 2023 allowing the state's energy commission to penalize oil companies for excess profits.

However, regulators voted last year to hold off on plans to penalize businesses until 2030 and prioritize other efforts to protect consumers at the pump





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