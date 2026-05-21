California Gov. Gavin Newsom transforming into a 2028 populist for the white-collar middle class.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to run for the 2028 presidential election, focusing on addressing the concerns of the white-collar middle class facing layoffs and AI acceleration. He is also calling for major changes to the nation's workplace rules, distribution of wealth, and economic policies to address the rise of automation and the impact on the economy.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom: Transforming himself into a 2028 populist and addressing the concerns of the white-collar middle class now facing layoffs and AI acceleration. 1.

Newsom's populist diagnosis and support from the tech sector. 2. Excusing the current state of the economy and calling for major overhauls. 3. Universal basic capital, public equity funds, and dividends as potential solutions. 4. Labor trends, workforce shortages, and the impact of AI and increased automation on the workforce. 5.

Newsom's focus on the white collar and blue collar coalition as a new political force





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California Governor AI Layoffs Displacement Automation Populism Coalition

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