California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Trump DOJ is investigating him

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that he and his wife are under investigation from the Department of Justice.

by CHARLOTTE HAZARD | The National News Desk“Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list,” Newsom wrote in a post on X. “He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us.

They have not found a crime - they are simply trying to find one. ”“He hates that I consistently call him out,” Newsom said.

“He is simply the most corrupt President in American history. We have nothing to hide. Mr. President, come after me. I am not going anywhere.

The country is watching. ” A source familiar with the matter said there are multiple federal investigations into people around Newsom, with one of them being about his wife’s taxes,In a video attached to his X post, Newsom said he was “proud” to be on Trump’s hit list.

“After calling for my arrest last year, Donald Trump directed his Department of Justice to investigate me,” he said. “And just in the last week, I’ve learned that his campaign has reached my own home. ”The Alabama Department of Human Resources , in partnership with the Alabama State Department of Education , plans to distribute Alabama SUN Bucks (SGULF SHORES, Ala.

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HOSPITAL TRANSPARENCY REPORT. Dierks Bentley tickets at the Wharf. Prince tribute concert in Mobile June 7. CHILDREN FACING MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS.

Abandoned Derelict Vessels and Structures Questionnaire. Your Voice, Your Future: Fighting the Violence town hall April 11. The Alabama Extension Service: Backyard Vegetable Garden. Investigation into AED laws.

JIF PEANUT BUTTER RECALL. Report Fraud to FTC. According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 3:26 a.m. Thursday, June 11, and has claimed the life of a Grand





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