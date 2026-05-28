California Gov. Gavin Newsom finally picks his favorite in LA mayor’s race

Newsom weighed in on who should be at the helm of the city just five days before the June 2 municipal election.

Add The California Post on Google Gavin Newsom has finally picked a side in the Los Angeles mayor’s race — and it’ll surprise no one who he’s rowed in behind.

“The work Karen Bass is doing in Los Angeles is making our entire state stronger, with an 18% decline in homelessness while it grew nationally, historic drops in violent crime, boosting film production in L.A. , and protecting our communities against ICE,”Newsom faced a formidable recall electionHe ultimately did not endorse either candidate in the heavily watched race, a move some strategists attributed to his cautious approach to California’s massive, multi-billionaire donor base and his own rising national profile.

Newsom may have felt the need to weigh in as both Pratt and Raman appear to have a fair shot at the highest office in the second-largest city in the United States. Spencer Pratt rumbles moment Karen Bass ‘breaks the law’ during bitter war for LA mayor, files complaint Spencer Pratt reveals stunning West Coast destination for LA’s homeless if he wins election: ‘The mayor will welcome them’Spencer Pratt’s latest campaign ad puts LA’s filthy streets on blast: ‘Imagine if the streets were this clean’Bass has 26% support from likely voters, while Raman stands at 25% and Pratt at 22%, according to a poll released earlier Thursday.

Pratt appears to align strongly with MAGA and more conservative voters, while Raman has appealed to a more left-leaning base in Los Angeles. , with Newsom calling a state bailout a “nonstarter. ” The deficit forced Bass to consider difficult budget decisions to avoid layoffs and major service cuts. Newsom ruled out using state funds to cover the gap, pointing to California’s own financial pressures.

While some Los Angeles City Council members criticized the lack of assistance, Bass continued to stress that she and Newsom remained aligned on broader goals for the city and state. The biggest point of unity between Bass and Newsom has been opposition to the immigration crackdown by the Trump administration and increased scrutiny from the federal government.

Bass has also racked up major endorsements from Democratic leaders, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla, both of California.





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US News Metro California Gavin Newsom Karen Bass Los Angeles Mayoral Race Nancy Pelosi Nithya Raman Spencer Pratt

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