California GOP In Court Challenge of Newsom’s Partisan Congressional Map

The California Republican Party is challenging Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to replace the state's independent congressional map with a partisan one, arguing it violates the state constitution and the will of California voters.

The California Republican Party has initiated an emergency court challenge against Governor Gavin Newsom's proposal to replace the congressional map drawn by the state's independent commission with a partisan one. The California GOP argues that Newsom's plan is illegal and unconstitutional for several reasons.

They contend it violates a 30-day requirement for posting new legislation, disregards the state's existing independent system for drawing congressional districts, breaches the state constitution by redrawing districts between Census years, and attempts to have voters approve multiple legal questions within a single referendum in November.Despite the Republican challenge, the California Supreme Court previously allowed Newsom to proceed with the legislative bills to impose the new congressional map, overlooking the 30-day rule. Newsom and the Democrats employed a parliamentary maneuver where legislators altered existing legislation, erasing the original language and replacing it with amendments containing the new legislative proposals under the old headings. In a press conference, the California GOP emphasized the lack of transparency regarding who drew the new districts, highlighting concerns that some legislators might have drawn boundaries to benefit their future political ambitions.While Republicans aim to diminish Newsom's efforts to reduce the number of Republican-held seats, the California GOP also stressed that Newsom's plan contradicts the expressed desire of California voters for an independent redistricting system and could disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters. Newsom justifies his proposal to eliminate Republican seats as a strategy to “defend democracy.” Furthermore, while seeking to eliminate the state's independent commission, his referendum also proposes asking the federal government to establish a national independent commission, an unlikely scenario. The outcome of the state's highest court's ruling remains uncertain. Although six of its seven members were appointed by Democrats, who likely share Newsom's partisan goals, the justices may hesitate to allow Newsom and his party to unilaterally and abruptly disregard the independent redistricting commission established by voters in 2008. This commission was specifically designed to prevent elected politicians from directly controlling the congressional map drawing process





