California General Election: Governor, 14 Proposals, and Key Races

California voters head to polls to elect a new governor and decide 14 propositions, including tax and housing measures, in a high-stakes general election.

California voters are preparing to determine the state's next governor, select candidates for several other statewide offices, and weigh in on 14 propositions when they head to the polls on Tuesday. The ballot includes proposals on wealth taxes, affordable housing, state budget reserves, election rules, homeownership, medical research, and environmental regulations. This comprehensive election cycle marks a pivotal moment for the nation's most populous state as it navigates economic pressures and policy shifts following the tenure of Governor Gavin Newsom, who is barred by term limits from seeking another term.

Governor Race Features Becerra and Hilton

Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton are competing to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom. Becerra, a former California attorney general, served as U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services under the Biden administration. He also represented a Los Angeles-area congressional district for 24 years. Becerra's most notable endorsements include Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris. Hilton is a former Fox News host who served as an adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron. Hilton has been formally endorsed in the race by President Trump. Both candidates have centered their campaigns on affordability, though each has introduced vastly different proposals to address rising costs for residents. Becerra and Hilton have differed in their approaches to lowering the state's gas prices, California's environmental policies, homelessness, healthcare, and collaborating with the federal government on immigration.

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Key Statewide Offices Up for Election

Democrat Fiona Ma and Republican Gloria Romero are running for lieutenant governor. The lieutenant governor is first in the line of succession to the governor and serves in several state government roles, including as president of the state Senate, casting tie-breaking votes when necessary. The officeholder also serves on boards overseeing higher education. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta is facing Republican Michael Gates in Tuesday's election for the state's top law enforcement post. Bonta, a Democrat, is seeking a second full term. Gates, a former Huntington Beach city attorney, has campaigned on public safety, including full enforcement of Proposition 36. Gates served as Huntington Beach's elected city attorney for a decade and in 2025 worked in the Trump administration for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

In the race for secretary of state, incumbent Democrat Shirley N. Weber and Republican Donald P. Wagner are competing for the position. The secretary of state is California's chief elections officer, responsible for overseeing statewide elections, maintaining election-related records, and administering campaign finance and lobbying disclosure requirements. The office also handles business filings and other official state records. Weber's campaign has emphasized strengthening election security, protecting voting rights, and maintaining access to voting. Wagner's campaign has also focused on election security, offering his support of Proposition 39, which aims to introduce new voter ID requirements. Weber has opposed that measure. Wagner has also pushed for faster results during the ballot counting process.

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Education and Insurance Commissioner Battles

Democrats Jane Kim, a former San Francisco supervisor, and state Sen. Ben Allen are competing to become California's next insurance commissioner. The office is responsible for regulating the state's insurance industry, enforcing insurance laws, and addressing consumer complaints. The next commissioner will take office as California continues to grapple with rising insurance costs, wildfire-related losses, and insurers limiting or withdrawing coverage in parts of the state. The candidates have offered different approaches to addressing the insurance market, including questions about affordability, consumer protections, and the availability of coverage. Meanwhile, Richard Barrera and Sonja Shaw are competing to become California's next superintendent of public instruction, succeeding Tony Thurmond, who reached his term limit. The superintendent is the state's elected chief public school officer and leads the California Department of Education.

The office oversees the implementation of state education policies and works with school districts and other education agencies. Barrera is board president of the San Diego Unified School District, the nation's second-largest district, and has been endorsed by Thurmond. Shaw is a Chino Valley school board president who has been endorsed by Hilton and the Republican Party. Shaw has vowed to cut bureaucratic waste, demand fiscal transparency, and protect fairness in sports for girls. Her district was previously sued by California for adopting a gender notification policy. Barrera has touted his district's gains in graduation rates and various academic levels and said he looks forward to improving similar advancements across the state, if elected.

Other Ballot Measures and Electoral Details

California voters will elect members of the State Board of Equalization, which oversees certain tax programs and provides property tax oversight and assistance to county assessors. It is the only board of its kind in the nation. The combination of high-profile gubernatorial contenders, contentious statewide offices, and a diverse array of 14 propositions creates a complex electoral landscape. Voters must navigate detailed policy differences on healthcare, environmental regulations, and election security while considering the long-term fiscal implications of proposed wealth taxes and budget reserves. The outcome of this election will significantly influence California's political direction and administrative priorities for the coming years, particularly in how the state manages its economic challenges and public services.