California invests $40 million in floodplain restoration to manage El Niño risks. Projects like Dos Rios State Park offer nature-based solutions for the San Joaquin Valley.

California is accelerating its investment in floodplain restoration strategies as a powerful El Niño event unfolds during the 2024 winter season. The state has allocated $40 million specifically for floodplain restoration projects within the San Joaquin Valley since 2023. This financial commitment aims to test how well historical flood management principles hold up against modern climate challenges and potential surges in floodwater across the Central Valley region.

Dos Rios State Park Model Demonstrates Success

Dos Rios State Park, which opened to the public in 2024 near Modesto, serves as a primary example of this evolving strategy. The park is situated at the confluence of the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers, roughly eight miles west of Modesto. Previously, this land hosted two dairy farms until River Partners acquired the property in 2012. The former agricultural site struggled with routine floodwater seepage and salt inundation, which damaged soils and reduced profitability. The conversion of this flood-prone farmland into a managed floodplain provides habitat and boosts climate resilience for the surrounding area.

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The 2023 winter storms provided a real-world test for this nature-based infrastructure. Julie Rentner, president of River Partners, noted that while the hydrology is complex, the floodplain performed exactly as designed. The system acted as a shock absorber, reducing flooding impacts as far as 4 miles downstream without causing infrastructure damage or significant erosion. This outcome validates the approach of reconnecting rivers to land where floodwater can safely spread, slow down, and sink into aquifers.

Historical Precedents and Infrastructure Gaps

The concept of allowing rivers to overflow into designated areas is not new to California. More than a century ago, following devastating floods in 1907 and 1909 that extended down the Sacramento River, the state shifted away from relying solely on levees. This shift led to the creation of the Sutter and Yolo bypasses, broad floodplains designed to let the river spill out rather than break through its banks. The largest of these, the Yolo Bypass, can carry roughly four times the Sacramento River's flow. The Army Corps of Engineers now describes it as a 100-year-old nature-based solution that coexists with fish, wetlands, and farming.

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In contrast, the San Joaquin Valley lacks infrastructure on that same scale. Advocates argue that this gap leaves vulnerable communities exposed to higher risks. Residents like Lilia Lomeli-Gil, who lives in Grayson, a small agricultural town downstream from the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers, recall childhood experiences where roads to Modesto became impassable due to flooding. Grayson is one of several communities, along with Stockton and Hamilton City in the Sacramento Valley, that stand to benefit from expanded floodplain protections.

Challenges in Scaling Restoration Projects

Despite the proven success of individual projects like Dos Rios, scaling them up presents significant challenges. Julie Rentner estimates that the state needs 50 additional projects of this magnitude to adequately protect the San Joaquin Valley. The primary obstacle is what she describes as deep inertia within the system. This inertia favors funding the maintenance of existing flood infrastructure over rethinking how rivers can flow to benefit the public. Expanding these nature-based solutions requires overcoming long-standing habits and bureaucratic resistance to change.

Specific infrastructure gaps are evident in proposed expansions. The Paradise Cut Bypass Expansion project aims to provide similar protection for at-risk areas in Stockton, but it has been mired in planning for a generation. Rentner pointed out that the magnitude of water that needs to move through a flood bypass in the South Delta is much bigger than what the Paradise Cut project can advance. Consequently, broad floodplain restoration remains a necessary complement to large-scale bypass systems if Stockton is to receive the same level of protection as Sacramento.

Future Funding and Strategic Opportunities

The current strong El Niño conditions have created a timely opportunity to accelerate these restoration efforts. Much of the $10-billion climate bond that voters approved in 2024 remains unspent. This available capital could fund the expansion of successful models like Dos Rios and support the identification of similar lands for conversion. River Partners aims to seek out additional flood-prone regions, working directly with farmers and landowners to convert agricultural lands back into functional floodplains with public benefit.

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Advocates emphasize that these projects can lower downstream water levels and reduce flood risk for communities that have historically been overlooked. The strategy aligns with broader state goals, with Dos Rios counting toward the state's target of creating its first new state park in a decade. As the storm season continues, the performance of these restored floodplains will serve as a critical indicator for future policy decisions and infrastructure investments across California.