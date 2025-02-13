California Farm Donates Hundreds of Thousands of Eggs to Wildfire Victims

Rosemary Farm in Santa Maria is donating 270,000 eggs to residents affected by the Eaton and Palisades fires in Los Angeles. An additional 55,000 eggs will be distributed to firefighters and first responders. This donation comes amid record-high egg prices in the U.S. due to a bird flu outbreak.

A California farm, Rosemary Farm , is donating hundreds of thousands of fresh eggs to people affected by last month's devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The 100-year-old family-owned farm is working with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and the nonprofit Gather For Good to get some 270,000 eggs to residents who lost homes in the Eaton and Palisades fires. Additionally, nearly 55,000 eggs will go to firefighters and other first responders.

This generous donation comes at a time when egg prices have reached record highs in the U.S. last month, largely due to a nationwide bird flu outbreak. When the virus is found on a farm, the entire flock is killed to limit its spread. Egg farmers also face higher costs for feed, fuel, and labor due to inflation. They are also investing more in biosecurity measures to try to protect their birds





