California falls behind Texas in Fortune 500 ranking

This year, 57 of the top companies are headquartered in Texas, compared with California’s 56. It’s a reversal from two years ago when the Golden State had the pole position.

“Texas is the undisputed headquarters of headquarters,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release this week. Above, the Dallas skyline. The Fortune 500 list ranks the largest U.S. companies by revenue.

This year, 57 of the top companies are headquartered in Texas, compared with California’s 56. It’s a reversal from two years ago when the Golden State had the pole position.said in a news release responding to the ranking, which was announced Wednesday.

“The world’s leading businesses invest with confidence in Texas because of our welcoming business climate, predictable regulatory environment, and skilled and growing workforce. People and businesses are choosing Texas because Texas works. ”avoid the state’s high costs“California dominates on nearly every other measure: its Fortune 500 companies are the most profitable , most valuable , and employ more people than any other state ,” Fortune said in a news release.

The state is home to nearly 400 “unicorns,” or billion-dollar startups — more than any other state, according to CB Insights. It also gobbled up nearly two-thirds of U.S. venture capital last year, with San Francisco Bay Area startups such as OpenAI leading the way, according to the business information platform Crunchbase. , after a decade, California bagged the top spot with 57 companies on the list, while Texas and New York tied in second with 52 companies each.

Healthcare giant McKesson, and oil companies Exxon Mobil and Chevron, were the top three Texas companies on the list. Apple, Alphabet, and Nvidia took the top positions in California. April 17, 2026 Tesla, which relocated to Austin from Palo Alto in 2021, ranked 43rd on the list. Other major Fortune 500 companies that left California included California’s population exodus has yet to fully recover from the pandemic times in 2020.

The state’s high cost of living and regulatory environment are often cited as reasons for residents opting to move. Some smaller companies are also leaving the state, but nearly the same number are being set up.

From 2011 to 2021, the state lost a net 2% of its total of around 47,000 headquarters, according to the “There is some indication of an uptick in headquarters leaving California, but it is really small in comparison to other firm trends,” said Sarah E. Bohn, vice president of the Public Policy Institute of California.

“The rate of leaving is slightly higher among bigger firms. ”The exodus of California’s tech billionaires from the Golden State to Florida’s Gold Coast Florida, with its high concentration of wealth, no state income tax, pro-business policies and balmy weather, has drawn an unusually large number of disaffected California tech moguls.

Bohn, in a recent report, cautioned that focusing solely on relocations overlooks the range of positive and negative forces driving headquarters activity and can misrepresent businesses’ desire and ability to operate headquarters in California and the broader impact on jobs. Behind Texas and California was New York, home to 53 Fortune 500 companies this year. The fourth spot was tied between Illinois and Ohio, with 29 companies each.

Amazon was the top company on the list, ending Walmart’s 13-year reign at the top of the annual Fortune 500 companies list. Amazon’s 2025 revenue was $716.9 billion, compared with Walmart’s $713.2 billion. Seattle-headquartered Amazon joined Exxon Mobil, General Motors, and Walmart as the only four companies to have ever held the top position since Fortune began publishing the data in 1955.

Together, the 500 companies on the list roped in $21 trillion in revenue and $2.1 trillion in profits last year, employing 30.5 million people worldwide. Nilesh Christopher is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on how artificial intelligence empowers, harms and reshapes communities. He is currently supported by the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California loses Fortune 500 crown to Texas as billionaire tax threat loomsGovernor Greg Abbott calls Texas the 'undisputed headquarters of headquarters' as the state surpasses California with 57 Fortune 500 companies.

Read more »

Nine Philly-area companies, including Comcast and Burlington, made this year’s Fortune 500In all, 37 companies headquartered in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware made the annual list.

Read more »

California loses its Fortune 500 crown to a red state as billionaire tax fears loomTexas has officially dethroned California as the state with the most Fortune 500 companies headquartered there.

Read more »

Waymo’s Old EV Batteries Will Now Help Support the Power Grid in California and TexasThe robotaxi company has partnered with B2U Storage Solutions to repurpose its retired batteries.

Read more »