California voters rejected Proposition 40, the billionaire wealth tax, in a win Eric Schiffer says spared the state a mass exodus of entrepreneurs.

National security expert sounds alarm on ‘compute crisis’'California got lucky': Entrepreneur reacts to rejection of billionaire wealth tax California entrepreneur Eric Schiffer reacts to the rejection of the billionaire wealth tax, saying wealthy business leaders are reconsidering plans to leave the state.when voters rejected a proposed billionaire wealth tax at the ballot box earlier this month, according to a business executive who previously warned of a mass exodus of the state's wealthiest entrepreneurs.

Eric Schiffer, CEO of Patriarch and chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, had warned that the measure could drive some of the state's wealthiest residents and businesses elsewhere if approved. But Proposition 40, a ballot initiative that would have imposed a one-time tax equal to 5% of billionaires' net worth in California, was rejected by voters during the Nov. 3 election, with just over 52% voting against the proposal.

Also read California Public Campaign Finance Ban Remains After Proposition 4 Defeat

Supporters hold signs advocating for the Billionaire Tax Now coalition during a news conference in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, April 27, 2026.

"This would have been a catastrophic, mammoth hit to California and all of the people within it," he told FOX Business. "And California got lucky. " Schiffer compared the proposed tax to a "giant missile" headed toward the state, arguing that voters had prevented serious economic damage and rebuffed what he described as an attempt to "maul billionaires" that could have triggered a mass exodus of "People are smart.

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They saw through it," he said, asserting that voters recognized the potential economic consequences of drivingSchiffer also warned that approving a tax on billionaires could have opened the door to similar proposals targeting people with smaller fortunes.

"If you tax a billionaire, do you then tax someone worth a couple hundred million dollars, which then would cause others to leave? " Schiffer asked. "And then do you go down to a million dollars at some point? "Eric Schiffer, CEO of Patriarch and chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, said California avoided a potentially devastating economic blow when voters rejected the proposed billionaire wealth tax.

He argued that wealthy business owners who had already paid taxes while building their companies would have little incentive to remain in the state if the additional levy took effect. Schiffer said California avoided what he described as an "asphyxiation of genius" that could have driven leading innovators out of the state.

"You were going to choke off the people that were really bringing many of the greatest innovations of our lifetime and put their head in a guillotine financially, and that has ended," he said. "Those that were already making plans to leave the state are now either back or making plans to come back," he said.

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"I think we've saved here in California some tremendous minds and amazing entrepreneurs that would have been forced to go," he added, describing the outcome as a "day of rejoicing. ", opposed it. A number of California's wealthy technology executives also opposed the measure, and Google co-founder Sergey Brin reportedly spent more than $100 million to help defeat the initiative. Supporters argued that the tax could generate tens of billions of dollars for healthcare for working-class Californians.

Despite the measure's defeat, Schiffer warned that proposals targeting accumulated wealth could still resurface in other states or at the federal level. He argued that California's rejection could influence future debates over similar taxes. CALIFORNIA ENTREPRENEUR WARNS BILLIONAIRE WEALTH TAX COULD TRIGGER 'GIANT SUCKING SOUND' OF BUSINESS EXITS California voters rejected Proposition 40, a ballot measure that would have imposed a one-time 5% tax on the net worth of residents worth more than $1 billion.

"I think it sends a message to those who are thinking about doing this in other states and also on the national side," he said. He predicted that the vote could "slow down what would have been a tidal wave of financial destruction across America in the hopes of getting back money by knocking down billionaires, but in the process, destroying many of the elements that billionaires provide that are incredibly beneficial to states and to the country.

""You're not gonna pull the wool over people's eyes," he said. "They'll see through it. "