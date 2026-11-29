California businesses will pay $1.56 billion this year for the Subsequent Injuries Benefits Trust Fund, a significant increase from $860 million last year, driven by claims for common pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and allergies, sparking criticism from employer groups.

California businesses will pay almost twice as much this year to fund a state program that has paid injured workers extra benefits for everyday health problems such as asthma, allergies and erectile dysfunction.

On Nov. 23, the state Department of Industrial Relations announced that employers will be charged $1.56 billion in fiscal 2026-27 for the Subsequent Injuries Benefits Trust Fund. Last fiscal year they paid $860 million, the The fund now makes up more than half of the $2.8 billion California employers will pay this year to cover the state’s workers’ compensation and workplace safety enforcement programs. California Gov.

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Gavin Newsom, left, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, center, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt meet in Long Beach, Calif. , Thursday, June 4, 2026.