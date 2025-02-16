California Egg-Stravaganza: Why Are Eggs So Expensive and Hard to Find?

California is facing a severe egg shortage due to the avian flu outbreak, leading to skyrocketing prices and empty shelves. The situation is particularly acute in California, which relies heavily on its own egg production.

California is grappling with a severe egg shortage , mirroring a nationwide trend driven by the avian flu epidemic. The average price of a dozen eggs has nearly doubled since last year, reaching a record high of $4.95 in January, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In California, prices are even higher, with grocery stores charging $9 or more for a dozen.

This surge has contributed to an overall increase in grocery prices, which rose by half a percent last month, according to the Labor Department's consumer price index report.Several grocery chains, including Trader Joe's and Kroger, have imposed limits on egg purchases to address the scarcity. The primary culprit behind the soaring egg prices is the avian flu outbreak, which has claimed the lives of over 21 million chickens, including 13 million in December alone. Confirmed outbreaks have been reported in eight states, including California. The situation in California is particularly dire because the state heavily relies on its own egg production, which has been significantly impacted by the influenza outbreak. Forty percent of eggs consumed in California are produced within the state, according to Sanjay Sharma, an adjunct professor of finance and business economics at USC’s Marshall School of Business. The scarcity is expected to persist until the chicken population recovers and egg production stabilizes. However, this could take several months, and there's a risk that the bird flu could continue to spread among new flocks. While experts advise against hoarding eggs, they acknowledge the widespread anxiety surrounding the shortage. They recommend consumers remain calm, research available options, and avoid panic buying. The egg shortage highlights the vulnerability of the food supply chain to unforeseen events like pandemics and emphasizes the importance of preparedness and resilience in the face of such challenges





