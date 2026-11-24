The intersection of President Donald Trump's policies and a Democratic Congress impacts California's tech, agriculture, and small business sectors through tariffs and regulatory changes.

California's diverse economic landscape faces significant uncertainty as the state navigates the policy landscape under President Donald Trump and a newly configured relationship with a Democratic-controlled Congress. Industries ranging from agriculture to technology are grappling with the dual pressures of international trade disputes and domestic regulatory shifts. The blue wave of Democratic support could reshape local economic strategies, yet its full impact hinges on whether the president and Congress can find common ground on the factors driving up prices and affecting the labor force.

Trade Tariffs Impact Agriculture and Wine Exports

Shannon Douglass, president of the California Farm Bureau, emphasizes that tariffs have had a tremendous impact on agriculture, depending on what people are growing and selling. The state's agricultural sector is currently hurting from inflation brought about by tariffs and the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran, creating a volatile environment for farmers who are hoping for some relief. Leaders in the field are calling for consistency in trade relations and more ability to sell their products to global markets that have become increasingly difficult to access due to political friction.

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The data reflects this downturn sharply. According to data from the International Trade Administration, the state's vegetable and melon exports dropped about 27% in 2025 from the previous year. These exports fell from $1.14 billion to $837 million, a stark indicator of how international tensions are eroding California's agricultural revenue. This decline is not just a statistical blip but a structural challenge that threatens the livelihoods of farmers who rely on international demand to balance their domestic sales.

The wine industry is experiencing similar headwinds. Matt Licklider, owner of LIOCO in Healdsburg, states that the American brand was so damaged by tariffs and the toxic politics of the day that the state's agricultural and wine industries are in distress. Licklider, a winemaker that gets its grapes from small vineyards around the state, reports that they have done almost no export business since Trump took office the second time. The loss of export markets, which accounted for about 10% of his business, forced a pivot to the domestic market, but the emotional and financial toll remains high.

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Tech Sector Braces for Regulatory and Market Shifts

Wall Street has had a mixed reaction about what the changes in Congress mean for Silicon Valley, particularly regarding the artificial intelligence boom. Even before Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang's resignation and reinstatement threatened the nexus of the boom, stock markets saw big declines over fears Democrats would enact tougher AI regulations. The tech industry is doing its best to advocate for itself in its home state, recognizing that California laws tend to become models for the rest of the country.

Ahmad Thomas, CEO of Silicon Valley Leadership Group, notes that there is confusion around data centers, with legislative efforts marred by misinformation that has not provided community members with an accurate picture of responsible development. The group's members include the world's biggest tech companies, who argue that data centers can feature renewable energy and recycled water while including community incentives and utility-cost goals. Despite these efforts, cities like San Jose have pushed back, highlighting the tension between rapid technological expansion and local community concerns.

The artificial intelligence boom is also facing questions about whether it is about to burst, which would among other things affect the state's budget. Jensen Huang's brief departure from Nvidia, the company described as the sun around which all other AI companies revolve, underscored the fragility of the sector's leadership structure. Investors are watching closely to see if regulatory hurdles in California will slow the momentum of the industry or force a relocation of capital and talent to more permissive jurisdictions.

Small Businesses Struggle with Funding and Costs

Small businesses not only are dealing with increased costs, but other Trump administration policies are also affecting their ability to expand or even start. The Trump administration also has withheld funding for community development financial institutions, which lend to underserved communities that may not be able to access traditional banks and services. CAMEO Network, a national association of organizations that support small businesses, has a wish list of what a new Congress could deliver on behalf of entrepreneurs, including the restoration of critical funding streams.

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Carolina Martinez, CEO of CAMEO Network, states that it is really important for lawmakers to focus on restoring and protecting the federal CDFI fund to ensure that capital keeps flowing to small businesses in rural and urban communities alike. The administration has proposed more cuts, and more than $1 billion in funds have yet to be unlocked. CAMEO and others sued over the issue, arguing that the withholding of appropriated funds for the institutions is unlawful and harmful to economic mobility.

The impact of these funding freezes is compounded by broader economic pressures. The Iran War led to higher costs for just about everything, such as transportation and supplies, squeezing the margins of small enterprises. Matt Licklider describes the situation as heartbreaking after having worked so hard all year, noting that while the year was good from a revenue standpoint, the profit margin is nonexistent. He observes that the rest of the world is watching what happens in the next election, wondering if they can trust America as a reliable trading partner.

Future Outlook and Legislative Priorities

The results of the midterm elections could bring about changes as the president loses the Republican-majority Congress that gave him outsized power. Leaders and business owners around the state agree that the political landscape is shifting, but not all the possible changes would be welcome to them. The next tariff shock could come after the holidays, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already fragile economic recovery. Businesses are bracing for potential policy flips that could either alleviate current burdens or introduce new compliance costs.

Immigrants start businesses at twice the rate of the U.S.-born population, according to Martinez, highlighting the critical role of diverse entrepreneurs in the state's economic fabric. With the blue wave potentially influencing legislative priorities, there is hope for relief in trade relations and regulatory clarity. However, the path forward requires cooperation between the White House and Congress to stabilize the markets and restore confidence among international and domestic investors alike.